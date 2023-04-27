New York Jets 7-round 2023 mock draft

The New York Jets landed star QB Aaron Rodgers in a trade with the Green Bay Packers. The deal shuffled some of their draft picks, but there are still plenty of selections for the Jets to continue building around their new signal-caller.
Below, we’ll take a look at the offseason additions and losses for New York before running through its five total draft picks with a seven-round mock from PFF.
Significant offseason additions
- WR Allen Lazard
- WR Mecole Hardman
- G Wes Schweitzer
- C Trystan Colon-Castillo
- QB Aaron Rodgers
Significant offseason losses
- DE Nathan Shepherd
- DT Sheldon Rankins
- G Nate Herbig
- QB Mike White
- RB James Robinson
- WR Braxton Berrios
Jets 7-round mock draft
Round 1: No. 15 (from GB) — Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
Round 2: No. 43 — Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
Round 4: No. 112 — Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane
Round 5: No. 143 — Viliami Fehoko, EDGE, San Jose State
Round 5: No. 170 — Sidy Sow, OG, Eastern Michigan
The Jets need to beef up their offensive line in order to protect their new prized possession. Expect them to do that in the first round, and Broderick Jones of the Georgia Bulldogs was the best available offensive lineman on the board in this mock draft.
Adding talent to the linebacker position is crucial for New York. Drafting Dorian Williams of the Tulane Green Wave in the fourth round feels like a match made in heaven. Williams is an athletic linebacker known for his renowned pass-coverage skills, which is exactly what the Jets are looking for.
With the other three picks, the Jets took a chance on WR Josh Downs in the second round, edge rusher Viliami Fehoko in the fifth round, and added more depth to the offensive line by picking guard Sidy Sow later in the fifth.
Looking back, the second-round choice should’ve probably been used to draft a safety, which is a key position of need for New York.