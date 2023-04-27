Los Angeles Rams 7-round 2023 mock draft

After winning Super Bowl LVI, the Rams took a step back last year, finishing 5-12 in a lost season that was impacted by injures to Matt Stafford. While the Rams don’t have a pick in the first round thanks to their deal for Stafford, they have 11 picks total in the draft, three of which are on Day 2 of the draft. Below is a look at the Rams’ results in the latest PFF seven-round mock draft.
Significant free agency additions
- TE Hunter Long (trade with Dolphins)
- DT Marquise Copeland
- G Coleman Shelton
- DT Michael Hoecht
- DB Shaun Jolly
- LB Christian Rozebloom
Significant free agency losses
- DT A’Shawn Robinson
- OT Chandler Brewer
- WR Brandon Powell
- DB Taylor Rapp
- G David Edwards
- DT Greg Gaines
- DB David Long
- P Riley Dixon
- DB Nick Scott
- QB Baker Mayfield
- LS Matthew Orzech
- K Matt Gay
- DB Jalen Ramsey (trade with Dolphins)
- WR Allen Robinson (trade with Steelers)
- LB Lenard Floyd
- LB Bobby Wagner
Los Angeles Rams 7-round mock draft
Round 2: No. 36 — Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
Round 3: No. 69 — Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee
Round 3: No. 77 — Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina
Round 5: No. 167 — Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State
Round 5: No. 171 — Lonnie Phelps, EDGE, Kansas
Round 5: No. 177 — Nick Hampton, EDGE, Appalachian State
Round 6: No. 182 — Sirvocea Dennis, LB, Pittsburgh
Round 6: No. 189 (from GB) — Aidan O’Connell, QB, Purdue
Round 6: No. 191 (from TEN) — Kaevon Merriweather, S, Iowa
Round 7: No. 223 — Grant Dubose, WR, Charlotte
Round 7: No. 234 — Trevor Reid, OT, Louisville
Pass-catching is a need for the Rams, and they address that need immediately by selecting a tight end and two wide receivers in their first four picks. While Mayer would likely start on Week One for the Rams, he’s also insurance as Tyler Higbee enters the last year of his contract. Tillman and Hutchinson could also be immediate contributors on the Rams’ depleted receiver staff, as they’re both big bodied receivers who can win contested balls.
While Rush won’t be expected to immediately fill the void left by Ramsey, he put together a strong showing at the Senior Bowl, and has looked good against the deep ball. Pass rush is also an area of need for the Rams defense, which is why it makes sense the team would take Phelps and Hampton on Day 3, as they both proved that they can hold their own in both the rushing and passing game.
The team’s selection of O’Connell is interesting. While Stafford still has three years left on his contract (with a potential out in two years), the 35-year-old missed eight games last year due to concussions and a spinal cord contusion. O’Connell projects to be a draft-and-stash prospect, and could benefit from two years of learning from Sean McVay and practicing behind Stafford