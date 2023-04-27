Los Angeles Rams 7-round 2023 mock draft

After winning Super Bowl LVI, the Rams took a step back last year, finishing 5-12 in a lost season that was impacted by injures to Matt Stafford. While the Rams don’t have a pick in the first round thanks to their deal for Stafford, they have 11 picks total in the draft, three of which are on Day 2 of the draft. Below is a look at the Rams’ results in the latest PFF seven-round mock draft.

Significant free agency additions

TE Hunter Long (trade with Dolphins)

DT Marquise Copeland

G Coleman Shelton

DT Michael Hoecht

DB Shaun Jolly

LB Christian Rozebloom

Significant free agency losses

DT A’Shawn Robinson

OT Chandler Brewer

WR Brandon Powell

DB Taylor Rapp

G David Edwards

DT Greg Gaines

DB David Long

P Riley Dixon

DB Nick Scott

QB Baker Mayfield

LS Matthew Orzech

K Matt Gay

DB Jalen Ramsey (trade with Dolphins)

WR Allen Robinson (trade with Steelers)

LB Lenard Floyd

LB Bobby Wagner

Los Angeles Rams 7-round mock draft

Round 2: No. 36 — Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

Round 3: No. 69 — Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee

Round 3: No. 77 — Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina

Round 5: No. 167 — Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State

Round 5: No. 171 — Lonnie Phelps, EDGE, Kansas

Round 5: No. 177 — Nick Hampton, EDGE, Appalachian State

Round 6: No. 182 — Sirvocea Dennis, LB, Pittsburgh

Round 6: No. 189 (from GB) — Aidan O’Connell, QB, Purdue

Round 6: No. 191 (from TEN) — Kaevon Merriweather, S, Iowa

Round 7: No. 223 — Grant Dubose, WR, Charlotte

Round 7: No. 234 — Trevor Reid, OT, Louisville

Pass-catching is a need for the Rams, and they address that need immediately by selecting a tight end and two wide receivers in their first four picks. While Mayer would likely start on Week One for the Rams, he’s also insurance as Tyler Higbee enters the last year of his contract. Tillman and Hutchinson could also be immediate contributors on the Rams’ depleted receiver staff, as they’re both big bodied receivers who can win contested balls.

While Rush won’t be expected to immediately fill the void left by Ramsey, he put together a strong showing at the Senior Bowl, and has looked good against the deep ball. Pass rush is also an area of need for the Rams defense, which is why it makes sense the team would take Phelps and Hampton on Day 3, as they both proved that they can hold their own in both the rushing and passing game.

The team’s selection of O’Connell is interesting. While Stafford still has three years left on his contract (with a potential out in two years), the 35-year-old missed eight games last year due to concussions and a spinal cord contusion. O’Connell projects to be a draft-and-stash prospect, and could benefit from two years of learning from Sean McVay and practicing behind Stafford