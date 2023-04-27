2023 NBA playoffs second round: No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 3 76ers preview

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will meet in the second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs with both teams harboring championship aspirations. The Celtics and 76ers have met twice in the last five postseasons ahead of this matchup, with Boston winning both series convincingly. Here’s a look at both teams ahead of this series.

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 3 76ers

Head-to-head record: Celtics 3-1

Overall record: Celtics 57-25, 76ers 54-28

Leading scorer on Celtics: Jayson Tatum

Leading scorer on 76ers: Joel Embiid

Odds to win series: TBD

The Celtics are looking to get back to the NBA Finals this season and have been solid so far in the playoffs. Jayson Tatum remains one of the best scorers in the league, and Boston’s defense is starting to round into form. The Celtics have recent history on their side against the 76ers, but the coaching staff will want the players to remain locked in. We’ll see if Tatum, Jaylen Brown and company can make quick work of Philadelphia once again in the second round.

The biggest question for the 76ers is the health of Joel Embiid. The presumed MVP is expected to be alright for Game 1 after suffering a knee sprain in Game 3 against the Nets, but this has always been a concern for Philadelphia. The 76ers do have enough around Embiid to make this is a real series, unlike the previous two instances. The biggest difference is Tyrese Maxey, who is playing at an insane level right now. If he can keep up his current production, the 76ers will make this a competitive series.