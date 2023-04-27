 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 NBA playoffs second round: No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 3 76ers schedule

Here’s the schedule for the Celtics taking on the 76ers in the second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

By Brittany Jarret
Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers controls the ball against Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center on February 25, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Celtics defeated the 76ers 110-107.
Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will once again meet in the NBA playoffs when the division rivals meet in the second round of the 2023 postseason. The Celtics enter this matchup after dispatching the Atlanta Hawks in six games, while the 76ers come in after sweeping the Brooklyn Nets.

Here’s the full schedule for this second round series in the Eastern Conference.

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 3 76ers schedule

Game 1: 76ers @ Celtics, Monday, May 1, 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 2: 76ers @ Celtics, Wednesday, May 3, 8 p.m. ET, TV Channel TBD
Game 3: Celtics @ 76ers, Friday, May 5, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 4: Celtics @ 76ers, Sunday, May 7, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
*Game 5: 76ers @ Celtics, Tuesday, May 9, Time TBD, TNT
*Game 6: Celtics @ 76ers, Thursday, May 11, Time TBD, ESPN
*Game 7: 76ers @ Celtics, Sunday, May 14, Time TBD, TV Channel TBD

*Games 5-7 if necessary

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for Celtics vs. 76ers in the second round of 2023 NBA playoffs

View all 2 stories

More From DraftKings Nation