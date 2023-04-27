2023 NBA playoffs second round: No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 3 76ers schedule

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will once again meet in the NBA playoffs when the division rivals meet in the second round of the 2023 postseason. The Celtics enter this matchup after dispatching the Atlanta Hawks in six games, while the 76ers come in after sweeping the Brooklyn Nets.

Here’s the full schedule for this second round series in the Eastern Conference.

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 3 76ers schedule

Game 1: 76ers @ Celtics, Monday, May 1, 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2: 76ers @ Celtics, Wednesday, May 3, 8 p.m. ET, TV Channel TBD

Game 3: Celtics @ 76ers, Friday, May 5, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 4: Celtics @ 76ers, Sunday, May 7, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

*Game 5: 76ers @ Celtics, Tuesday, May 9, Time TBD, TNT

*Game 6: Celtics @ 76ers, Thursday, May 11, Time TBD, ESPN

*Game 7: 76ers @ Celtics, Sunday, May 14, Time TBD, TV Channel TBD

*Games 5-7 if necessary