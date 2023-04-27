Tottenham vs. Manchester United: Picks, predictions, how to watch Premier League match

We’ve got another “Big 6” battle Thursday when Tottenham meet Manchester United in Matchday 33 in the Premier League. Tottenham are trying to shake off a 6-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle on Sunday, while Man United are buzzing from a thrilling penalty shootout win over Brighton in the FA Cup semifinal. Tottenham sit one point behind Aston Villa for the fifth spot in the standings. Man United are tied on points with Newcastle for the third spot.

Let’s take a closer look at Thursday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tottenham v. Manchester United

Date: Thursday, April 27

Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

TV channel:

Live stream:

Odds, picks & predictions

Tottenham: +175

Draw: +260

Manchester United: +150

Moneyline pick: Draw +260

Spurs are actually strong at home this season with 11 wins in 16 matches so far. Man United are 7-2-6 on the road this season. Tottenham are looking to bounce back from a disastrous game and the players will have bigger responsibility here, especially with the team firing its interim manager after Sunday’s contest. Look for Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Hugo Lloris to step up for this squad.

Man United flamed out in the Europa League semifinals against Sevilla but have won their last three Premier League matches. Marcus Rashford is back in the mix, which is great news for the Red Devils.

The last time these teams met back in October, Man United won 2-0. Tottenham will want to avoid a double at home but Spurs haven’t been in great form of late. Man United are flying at the moment off a FA Cup thriller, and some of that momentum will carry over into Thursday’s game. These sides are fairly even on paper, so a draw at +260 is the best play.