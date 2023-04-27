How to watch 2023 LIV Golf Singapore, TV and online live stream

LIV Golf’s next event takes place this week at the Sentosa Golf Club on the southern end of Singapore. The 54-hole shotgun event will take place over three days from Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30 and will not feature a cut. Singapore is 12 hours later than Eastern Time in the US, so it will be an overnight tournament.

Last week’s Adelaide winner Talor Gooch joins the field, as does Masters runner-up Brooks Koepka. Koepka and Dustin Johnson lead the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook, each with +1100 odds to win, with Gooch and Cameron Smith behind at +1200.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch and stream LIV Golf Singapore.

LIV Golf Singapore

Tournament dates: Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30

Shotgun start time: 10:15 a.m. (10:15 p.m. in USA)

TV coverage: The CW

Live stream: DAZN or DAZN apps

To watch LIV Golf Singapre on DAZN, you’ll need a subscription. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

If you’re not a DAZN subscriber, you can watch the action online via the tour’s official channels on YouTube, Facebook, or on the Official LIV Golf website.