NFL Draft prospects: Ranking EDGE pass rushers heading into the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is set to be held from Thursday, April 27 to Saturday, April 29. The first round will be held on Thursday, the second and third rounds on Friday, and the final four rounds on Saturday. After months of speculation, we will finally learn where the talented players in this year‘s draft class will be starting their careers at the next level.

There are blurred lines between EDGE rushers, defensive ends and outside linebackers. You may believe these rankings are omitting some high-profile names, but they likely are just classified as a different position, so be sure to check our other rankings articles.

Likely first player off the board

Will Anderson Jr. is considered one of the best overall players in this class. He has consistently been mocked towards the top of the draft, and if the team sitting No. 1 overall didn’t need a quarterback, he could’ve heard his name called first. As it stands, Anderson is projected as a top-three pick and is expected to be not only the top EDGE rusher drafted but the first overall defender selected in this year’s draft.

Anderson played three seasons for the Alabama Crimson Tide. His illustrious career saw him tally 204 tackles, 58.5 being for loss and 34.5 sacks. Anderson also forced a fumble, defended a pass and took his only career interception all the way for a score.

Biggest names

Felix Anudike-Uzomah could be drafted in the second round, but it wouldn’t be surprising or concerning to see him fall to the third. He was an instrumental piece of the Kansas State defense on their way to a Big 12 championship. Anudike-Uzomah had 97 career tackles, including 26.5 for loss and 20.5 sacks in his three years as a Wildcat. He also forced six fumbles.

Colby Wooden typically slots into a defensive line as a defensive tackle but could be moved to the outside at the next level. His speed, given his size, could be an asset if he is able to develop in the NFL. Overall, Wooden compiled 106 total tackles with 20 for loss and 10.5 sacks. He added five passes defended, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Sleepers

K.J. Henry has a lot of experience but doesn’t have the stats that we are seeing from other EDGE rushers in this class. That could be due to his not being used properly in Clemson’s defensive scheme, and hopefully, he sees betters results at the next level. Henry does have solid size and speed and could provide a team with a major draft win in the later rounds.

YaYa Diaby was a solid contributor for Lousiville. He was never able to take a step forward into elite territory but was sound overall. Diaby is going to be a late round draft pick with upside. It is going to take some fine-tuning, but if his eventual team can blend his size and speed, he could be a problem for offensive tackles.