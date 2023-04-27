 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Draft prospects: Ranking cornerbacks heading into the 2023 NFL Draft

We rank the 2023 draft prospects at cornerback ahead of the NFL Draft.

By Grace McDermott
The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 27 and wraps up on Saturday, April 29. Coverage of the first round can be found on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network starting at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. After months of discussions, debates, and mock drafts, we’re about to see where the top players out of college end up.

There are some very talented cornerbacks in this draft class. We could see as many as six come off the board in the first round, and there would be several more waiting in the wings for the early second round. Let’s take a look at some of this year’s CB prospects.

Likely first player off the board

Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez and Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon are the two best cornerbacks in this year’s draft. Ranked ninth and tenth overall in their class, either one would be an excellent first pick, and the second will go shortly behind. Gonzalez had 50 tackles and four interceptions for the Ducks in 2022, and Witherspoon had 40 tackles, three interceptions, and did not allow a touchdown in the entire 2022 season.

Biggest names

Aside from Gonzalez and Witherspoon, there are plenty more corners who are heading to the NFL in the first round. Penn State’s Joey Porter, Jr. had 17 pass breakups in his college career. Maryland’s Deonte Banks had a huge 2022 that put him on the map, and Mississippi State’s Emmanuel Forbes has added up 14 interceptions, including six returned for touchdowns, during his college career. Georgia’s Kelee Ringo, Michigan’s DJ Turner, and Kansas State’s Julius Brents will all go early as well.

Sleepers

Cornerback is a great position for NFL development — if players have speed and a sense of where the ball is headed, a lot of the rest can be coached. Oregon State’s Rejzohn Wright has excellent size and awareness and could be a great investment in later rounds. Michigan State’s Ameer Speed plays good physical defense, and if he can avoid committing penalties, he could have a real upside. I also like Louisiana Tech’s Myles Brooks, who added nine interceptions and 25 pass breakups during his college career. South Alabama’s Darrell Luter is an interesting one to keep an eye on — in 2021, he allowed just 12 receptions off 49 targets for 88 yards with four interceptions.

2023 cornerback prospect rankings

Player Pos School Pos Rk Overall Rk
Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon 1 9
Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois 2 10
Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State 3 16
Kelee Ringo CB Georgia 4 24
Emmanuel Forbes CB Mississippi State 5 27
Deonte Banks CB Maryland 6 29
Cam Smith CB South Carolina 7 34
Clark Phillips III CB Utah 8 60
DJ Turner CB Michigan 9 74
Julius Brents CB Kansas State 10 76
Eli Ricks CB Alabama 11 87
Tyrique Stevenson CB Miami 12 97
Kyu Blu Kelly CB Stanford 13 102
Cory Trice Jr. CB Purdue 14 103
Jaylon Jones CB Texas A&M 15 105
Darius Rush CB South Carolina 16 108
Jakorian Bennett CB Maryland 17 124
Tre Tomlinson CB TCU 18 139
Kei'Trel Clark CB Louisville 19 140
Cameron Mitchell CB Northwestern 20 148
Rezjohn Wright CB Oregon State 21 149
Mekhi Blackmon CB USC 22 154
Garrett Williams CB Syracuse 23 156
Terell Smith CB Minnesota 24 158
Starling Thomas V CB UAB 25 164
Riley Moss CB Iowa 26 171
Myles Brooks CB Louisiana Tech 27 174
Carrington Valentine CB Kentucky 28 177
Darrell Luter Jr. CB South Alabama 29 210
Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson CB TCU 30 213
Eric Scott Jr. CB Southern Mississippi 31 229
Anthony Johnson CB Virginia 32 233
Tiawan Mullen CB Indiana 33 272
Kaleb Hayes CB BYU 34 285
Nic Jones CB Ball State 35 292
Keenan Isaac CB Alabama State 36 293
Cameron Brown CB Ohio State 37 295
Jarick Bernard-Converse CB LSU 38 296

