NFL Draft prospects: Ranking cornerbacks heading into the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 27 and wraps up on Saturday, April 29. Coverage of the first round can be found on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network starting at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. After months of discussions, debates, and mock drafts, we’re about to see where the top players out of college end up.

There are some very talented cornerbacks in this draft class. We could see as many as six come off the board in the first round, and there would be several more waiting in the wings for the early second round. Let’s take a look at some of this year’s CB prospects.

Likely first player off the board

Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez and Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon are the two best cornerbacks in this year’s draft. Ranked ninth and tenth overall in their class, either one would be an excellent first pick, and the second will go shortly behind. Gonzalez had 50 tackles and four interceptions for the Ducks in 2022, and Witherspoon had 40 tackles, three interceptions, and did not allow a touchdown in the entire 2022 season.

Biggest names

Aside from Gonzalez and Witherspoon, there are plenty more corners who are heading to the NFL in the first round. Penn State’s Joey Porter, Jr. had 17 pass breakups in his college career. Maryland’s Deonte Banks had a huge 2022 that put him on the map, and Mississippi State’s Emmanuel Forbes has added up 14 interceptions, including six returned for touchdowns, during his college career. Georgia’s Kelee Ringo, Michigan’s DJ Turner, and Kansas State’s Julius Brents will all go early as well.

Sleepers

Cornerback is a great position for NFL development — if players have speed and a sense of where the ball is headed, a lot of the rest can be coached. Oregon State’s Rejzohn Wright has excellent size and awareness and could be a great investment in later rounds. Michigan State’s Ameer Speed plays good physical defense, and if he can avoid committing penalties, he could have a real upside. I also like Louisiana Tech’s Myles Brooks, who added nine interceptions and 25 pass breakups during his college career. South Alabama’s Darrell Luter is an interesting one to keep an eye on — in 2021, he allowed just 12 receptions off 49 targets for 88 yards with four interceptions.