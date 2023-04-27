Todd McShay takes 4 QBs in first 5 picks in final 2023 NFL mock draft

The ESPN odd couple, Todd McShay and Mel Kiper have their final mock drafts out today, the day of the 2023 NFL Draft. Here we will take a look at where McShay believes players are going to go this year.

Quarterbacks

McShay doesn’t deviate from the crowd with Bryce Young going to the Panthers with the first pick. He, like Kiper, has a defensive player mocked to the Texans at No. 2, but a different one. And like Kiper, he has the Titans trading up with the Cardinals to grab CJ Stroud at the No. 3 pick.

The Colts are next up and they take Will Levis, giving up three quarterbacks in the first three picks. But what about Anthony Richardson? We don’t have to wait long, as the Seahawks step up with the No. 5 pick to take the Florida product. That gives us four quarterbacks in the first five picks. We’ve seen plenty of prognosticators believe Levis and Richardson could fall a bit, but not here.

First defensive player taken

The Texans take Tyree Wilson with the No. 2 pick, while Will Anderson lasts to the No. 6 pick for the Lions. McShay believes Wilson fits DeMeco Ryans’ scheme better than Anderson does. I don’t expect the Seahawks to take Richardson over Anderson at No. 5, but they may truly be in on him for their future starter.

Where does Bijan Robinson end up?

McShay has the Los Angeles Chargers take Robinson with the No. 21 pick. This is a fall from where many people believe he’ll go, even McShay.

Who is the first wide receiver off the board?

Jaxon Smith-Njigba goes to the Texans with the 12th pick, which is a popular spot for him to land. The Seahawks then grab Zay Flowers with the 20th pick. Overall he has four wide receivers going in the first round.

Best pick

I think the Titans trading up for Stroud would end up being my favorite pick here. It might depend on how much they give up in the trade, but it’s a move I respect and one that should work out for them.

Worst pick

The Chargers grabbing Robinson at running back makes sense when you look at where he’ll probably end up getting picked. But that doesn’t mean he should be picked by the Chargers. They only need to look at their division rival and Super Bowl Champion Chiefs. They need to believe in Justin Herbert and his arm, not look for ways to take the ball out of his hands.

Final thoughts

Four quarterbacks in the first five picks are more than I figured would land there, but it is very much in the realm of possibilities. I do think Will Anderson will be tough for some teams to skip on, but we know QB is the most important position in the league.