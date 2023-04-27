Who will Bryce Young’s offensive coordinator, QB coach be with the Panthers?

Quarterback Bryce Young of the Alabama Crimson Tide was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Young looks to serve as a foundational building block for Carolina, which is looking to rebuild under new head coach Frank Reich. The Panthers have a new offensive coordinator and QB coach with that change, and we’ll highlight those positions below.

Panthers offensive coordinator: Thomas Brown

Brown will be a first time OC with the Panthers after working under Sean McVay for the past three seasons. As a member of the Los Angeles Rams, Brown was the running backs coach in 2020 and 2021, then serving as tight ends coach in 2022. Brown also served as McVay’s assistant head coach in 2021 and 2022.

Brown has experience as an offensive coordinator at the college level, as held that role from 2016 to 2018 for the Miami Hurricanes.

Panthers quarterbacks coach: Josh McCown

This is the first coaching position for McCown, who spent 16 seasons as an NFL quarterback. His final year as a player was 2020 with the Houston Texans, holding a roster spot for 10 different teams over his lengthy career. That includes a stint with the Panthers in 2008-09.