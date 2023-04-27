Who will CJ Stroud’s offensive coordinator, QB coach be with the Texans?

The Houston Texans used the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to select Ohio State QB CJ Stroud. We go over who will be Stroud’s coaches with the Texans next season and what he can expect from the offense at the next level.

Texans offensive Coordinator: Bobby Slowick

Slowick is a first-time OC who most recently served as an offensive assistant and offensive passing game coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. He had experience starting a rookie quarterback last season when Brock Purdy was forced into action for the injury-plagued 49ers.

The offensive scheme put forth by Slowick is expected to mirror San Francisco with small changes based on personnel. That means a west coast style with zone run schemes.

Texans quarterbacks coach: Jerrod Johnson

This is Johnson’s first stint as a quarterbacks coach. He previously served as the Minnesota Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach in 2022 and an offensive quality control coach for the Indianapolis Colts in 2020 and 2021.

Johnson played quarterback for the Texas A&M Aggies, and is currently second school history for passing yards. He was not selected in the 2011 NFL Draft, ultimately bouncing around between seven different teams in five years but not seeing any NFL action.