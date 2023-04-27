Who will Anthony Richardson’s offensive coordinator, QB coach be with the Colts?

The Indianapolis Colts shocked a lot of us on Thursday night by selecting Florida QB Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. We go over the coaching staff for the Colts and who will be mentoring Richardson at the next level.

Colts offensive Coordinator: Jim Bob Cooter

Cooter was named as the Colts new OC in early 2023. He previously held that role for the Detroit Lions from 2016 to 2018. After that, Cooter was a running backs coach for the New York Jets, consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles, and he served as a passing game coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022.

Cooter played a part in helping Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence thrive last season with 4,113 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Matthew Stafford also had successful seasons with Cooter serving as the Lions OC from 2016-2018.

Colts quarterbacks coach: Cam Turner

Turner comes over from the Arizona Cardinals, where he served as the quarterbacks coach for the last two seasons. Altogether, he has 10 years of assistant coaching experience in the NFL while also serving as a quarterbacks and receivers coach for Florida International in 2013-14.

Turner worked closely with former No. 1 overall pick QB Kyler Murray in Arizona, serving as an assistant quarterbacks coach when Murray was drafted in 2019. Turner then took over as quarterbacks coach in 2021, and he also served as a pass game coordinator for the Cardinals in 2022.