Picks, predictions for Marlins vs. Braves on Thursday, April 27

The Atlanta Braves (17-8) will look to complete a four-game sweep of the Miami Marlins (12-13) on Thursday, April 27 at 12:20 p.m. ET from Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. The Braves had a four-game losing streak heading into this series but now look for four wins in a row, while the Marlins look to avoid a five-game skid. Braxton Garrett (1-0, 2.84 ERA) takes the mound for the Fish, while Kyle Wright (0-1, 5.93) goes for Atlanta.

Atlanta is a -190 moneyline favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, making Miami a +160 underdog with the over/under set at 8.5.

Marlins vs. Braves picks: Thursday, April 27

Injury report

Miami Marlins

Out: SP Trever Rogers (forearm), RP JT Chargois (oblique), 2B Joey Wendle (oblique), SP Johnny Cueto (biceps), RP Tommy Nance (shoulder), RP Nic Enright (cancer), RP Anthony Bender (elbow), SP Max Meyer (elbow)

Atlanta Braves

Day-to-day: RP Joe Jimenez (paternity)

Out: RP Lucas Luetge (biceps), SS Orlando Arcia (wrist), C Travis d’Arnaud (concussion), OF Michael Harris II (back), RP Raisel Iglesias (shoulder), SP Kolby Allard (oblique), RP Tyler Matzek (elbow), SP Huascar Ynoa (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Braxton Garrett vs. Kyle Wright

Garrett hasn’t allowed more than two runs in any outing through four appearances this season with three starts. Garrett allowed a combined two earned runs over 11.1 innings over his last two starts in victories over the Cleveland Guardians and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Wright has made three starts since coming off the injured list and is off to a bit of a poor start out of the gate. The righty has given up 10 runs (nine earned) over 13.2 innings of work this season. He is coming off an outing where he allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits over five innings in a loss to the Houston Astros.

Over/Under pick

The Braves scored more than five runs in all three games in this series with an average of eight per contest, but Miami will enter Thursday’s game scoring 3.2 runs per game this season, the second-fewest in the MLB. The Marlins scored fewer than five runs in five games in a row, and there’s no reason to think that shouldn’t continue.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

This might be a good time to buy low on the Braves with Wright on the mound. The numbers look poor on a small sample size, but he’s coming off a breakout season where he finished with a 3.19 ERA over 30 starts in 2022. The Braves’ bats have been hot this series, and they should do enough to pull ahead from the Marlins and complete the sweep.

Pick: Braves