Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Pirates on Thursday, April 27

The Los Angeles Dodgers (13-12) and Pittsburgh Pirates (17-8) will each go for the series victory on Thursday, April 28 at 12:35 p.m. ET from PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Dodgers dropped a three-game winning streak in an 8-1 loss yesterday, while the Pirates have now won eight of their last nine games. Julio Urias (3-2, 3.33 ERA) will take the mound for L.A., while Pittsburgh counters with righty Mitch Keller (2-0, 3.64).

The Dodgers are -165 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Pirates +140 underdogs with the over/under set at 7.5.

Dodgers vs. Pirates picks: Thursday, April 27

Injury report

Los Angeles Dodgers

Day-to-day: DH J.D. Martinez (back)

Out: SP Michael Grove (groin), SS Miguel Rojas (hamstring), C Will Smith (concussion), SP Ryan Pepiot (oblique), SP Jimmy Nelson (elbow), 2B Gavin Lux (knee), RP Daniel Hudson (ankle), RP Blake Treinen (shoulder), SP Walker Buehler (elbow), RP JP Feyereisen (shoulder), RP Alex Reyes (shoulder)

Pittsburgh Pirates

Out: RP Wil Crowe (shoulder), RP Rob Zastryzny (elbow), 1B/DH Ji-Man Choi (Achilles), RP Chase De Jong (back), SS Oneil Cruz (ankle), RP JT Brubaker (elbow), RP Jarlin Garcia (biceps), RP Max Kranick (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Julio Urias vs. Mitch Keller

Urias is coming off his worst start of the season following a hot start to the season. He allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks over 3.1 innings in last week’s 13-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Urias is coming off a dominant season where he finished with a 2.16 ERA over 31 starts in 2022.

Keller has gotten off to a strong start this season with a 2.88 ERA over his four April starts. In his last outing, Keller gave up two runs on four hits and a walk over six innings of work in a loss to the Cincinnati Reds. He held a 3.91 ERA over 31 appearances last season.

Over/Under pick

Don’t overreact to one poor start from Urias, as the lefty is still one of the best pitchers in baseball. The Pirates are hitting well this series with a combined 15 runs, but Urias should have success in shutting down this offense on Thursday afternoon. The Dodgers’ offense has a better chance at a strong performance, but they won’t be able to do enough to exceed this total.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

Bet on the Dodgers after a poor Urias start last time out. He has not allowed more than two earned runs in consecutive starts since April 2021, and Urias should bring his best stuff on Thursday afternoon. Los Angeles has the pitching edge in this spot with a great chance at pulling out a victory.

Pick: Dodgers