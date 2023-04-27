Picks, predictions for Mariners vs. Phillies on Thursday, April 27

The Seattle Mariners (11-13) and Philadelphia Phillies (12-13) are each vying for the series victory on Thursday, April 27 at 1:05 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies evened the series with last night’s 6-5 victory, with Alec Bohm providing the game-winning hit in the eighth inning. George Kirby (2-1, 3.57 ERA) will pitch the rubber game for Seattle, while reliever-turned-starter Matt Strahm (1-2, 3.00) goes for Philly.

The Phillies are -115 on the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Mariners -105 underdogs with the over/under set at 8.

Mariners vs. Phillies picks: Thursday, April 27

Injury report

Mariners

Out: 1B Evan White (groin), RP Andres Munoz (shoulder), SP Robbie Ray (elbow), OF Taylor Trammell (hand), OF Dylan Moore (oblique)

Phillies

Day to day: SP Taijuan Walker (forearm)

Out: RP Andrew Bellatti (triceps), 1B Darick Hall (thumb), 1B Rhys Hoskins (knee), RP Nick Nelson (hamstring), C Rafael Marchan (wrist), SP Noah Song (back), SP Ranger Suarez (elbow), OF Bryce Harper (elbow)

Starting pitchers

George Kirby vs. Matt Strahm

Kirby will make his fifth start of the season, coming off a strong first year in the big leagues. The righty allowed two runs on three hits and no walks with five strikeouts over six innings in last week’s start against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Strahm is in his first season with the Phillies and is set to make his sixth appearance and fifth start. The lefty allowed three runs on three hits with two walks and 11 strikeouts over 5.1 innings in last week’s loss to the Colorado Rockies.

Over/Under pick

The Mariners scored at least five runs in four of their last five games and should find some success against Strahm, who hasn’t been all that great over his last two outings. Meanwhile, the Phillies rank third in slugging percentage, and a home run or two would go a long way in exceeding this total.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

Oddsmakers think this one could go either way, but let’s go with the Mariners based on this pitching matchup. Kirby had a 3.39 ERA in his first MLB season and allowed fewer than three runs in each of his last three starts, while Strahm has given up six runs in his last eight outings.

Pick: Mariners -105