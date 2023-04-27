Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. Rangers on Thursday, April 27

After losing a series to the Minnesota Twins for the first time since 2001, the New York Yankees will look to rebound in a four-game weekend series against the Texas Rangers. The Yanks will send ace Gerrit Cole (4-0, 0.79 ERA) the mound, while the Rangers will counter with Andrew Heaney (2-1, 4.34 ERA). First pitch for the series opener is set for 8:05 p.m ET.

The Yankees are -165 favorites on the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Rangers are +140. The total is set at 8.

Yankees-Twins picks: Thursday, April 27

Injury report

Yankees

Out: OF Harrison Bader (left oblique strain), SP Carlos Rodon (left elbow strain, back stiffness), SP Luis Severino (right lat strain), RP Jonathan Loaisiga (eight elbow inflammation), 3B Josh Donadlson (right hamstring strain), C Ben Rortvedt (shoulder aneurysm), OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton (left hamstring)

Rangers

Day to day: 3B Josh Jung (left hand contusion), OF Travis Jankowski (left hip tightness)

Out: C Mitch Garver (left knee sprain), SS Corey Seager (left hamstring strain)

Starting pitchers

Gerritt Cole vs. Andrew Heaney

Cole has looked every bit the ace through his first five starts of his season, as he’s allowed three runs over an American League-leading 34 innings. The biggest change for Cole this year has been limiting the amount of home runs allowed, as he has yet to give up a home run this year after allowing 33 last year. Cole’s fastball has looked as good as ever (92nd percentile in velocity), and hitters are averaging .127 off the pitch.

The Rangers signed Heaney to a one-year, $12.5 million contract in the offseason, and he’s been able to hold up his end of the deal. He’s been playing catch-up after he allowed seven runs in 2.2 innings in his season-opener, but is coming off a start against the Oakland Athletics where he allowed two runs over six innings. Heaney also made history earlier this season when he tied the American League record with nine consecutive strikeouts.

Over/Under pick

I’m taking the under here. While the Rangers have the best offense in baseball, Cole’s been a man on a mission lately, and should negate the Rangers’ big bats. That, coupled with Heaney pitching better than the stats indicate (his expected ERA of 3.97 is lower than his actual ERA), should lead to a low-scoring affair.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

Both of these teams are coming off series losses and will be looking for wins. I’m backing the Yankees, in large part because of Cole. The Yankees offense is still working through some kinks, but Cole should keep them in the game.

Pick: Yankees