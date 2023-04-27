Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Thursday, April 27

Rise and shine, DFS players: It’s an early Thursday around MLB, with the main slate over at DraftKings DFS getting started as 12:35 p.m. today. It’s a limited slate, with just six games to choose from this afternoon, but we’re here to help you navigate it with our favorite team stacks.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Thursday, April 27

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,700)

Austin Riley ($5,600)

Sean Murphy ($5,200)

Ozzie Albies ($4,800)

This will cost you a premium, but for good reason: The Braves bats are hot, and they’ve mashed left-handed pitchers all season long to the tune of a .900 OPS. Marlins starter Braxton Garrett has let righties post an .844 OPS so far this season, meaning Acuna, Riley and Murphy should all thrive with the platoon advantage. Albies, meanwhile, is much better from the right side of the plate than the left.

Mike Trout ($6,300)

Hunter Renfroe ($5,200)

Taylor Ward ($4,600)

Anthony Rendon ($4,200)

The Angels are an overwhelmingly right-handed offense, so it’s no surprise they’ve been death to left-handed pitching all year — with among the highest team OPS marks and the lowest strikeout rates in baseball against southpaws. We’ll leave Shohei Ohtani out of this stack as he’s pitching this afternoon, but Trout and Renfroe have been sizzling all year while this could be a spot for Ward and Rendon to break out against Oakland lefty JP Sears.

Thairo Estrada ($5,400)

Joc Pederson ($4,500)

Michael Conforto ($4,100)

LaMonte Wade Jr. ($2,800)

The Giants have pretty extreme platoon splits this season, excelling against righties while struggling against southpaws. Luckily for San Fran, they welcome struggling right-hander Miles Mikolas to Oracle Park on Wednesday afternoon, and the three lefties in the middle of the order — Pederson, Conforto and Wade, all of whom are swinging hot bats — should excel. Estrada, meanwhile, hits righties as well as he hits lefties and has four homers and seven steals so far this year.