Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Thursday, April 27

Thursday means travel day for several teams around MLB, but despite a lighter slate, there are still plenty of intriguing starting pitching matchups for fantasy baseball owners looking for streaming matchups. As always, we’re here to break it all down with a complete ranking of the day’s starters along with start/sit recommendations.

Starting pitcher rankings for Thursday, April 27

Pitchers to stream

Matt Strahm, Philadelphia Phillies — Strahm has been a revelation since injuries forced him into the Philly rotation earlier this month, with a 3.18 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 17 innings of work — including a whopping 11 Ks over 5.1 innings last time out against the Colorado Rockies. He tossed a season-high 82 pitches in that game, too, so the previous concerns about length no longer really apply. He should feast again facing a Seattle Mariners lineup that currently sits 26th in team OPS against lefties.

Joey Lucchesi, New York Mets — Lucchesi was basically an afterthought entering 2023, after spending all of last season rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. But the lefty showed out in Triple-A, and with injuries to Jose Quintana and Carlos Carrasco, he soon found himself with a starting job for a World Series contender. He looked great in his first start — seven innings of shutout ball with nine strikeouts against the San Francisco Giants — and now he gets the Nationals’ dismal offense at home. Don’t expect those gaudy strikeout totals every outing, as Lucchesi relied heavily on called strikes on the edges of the zone that are unlikely to repeat themselves. But the Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies follow, so he could be in for quite a run.

JP Sears, Oakland Athletics — The downside here is real — with a righty-heavy lineup featuring Mike Trout, Taylor Ward and Hunter Renfroe, the Los Angeles Angels have had success against southpaws this season — but so is the ceilling, as Sears has displayed remarkable strikeout upside in his last few outings. The lefty fanned 11 over six innings against the Texas Rangers last week, and while he also allowed four runs, his fastball/slider combination seems legit. If you’re desperately in need of strikeouts or a quality start, roll the dice.

And now, without further ado, here are your starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball for Thursday, April 27.