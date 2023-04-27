MLB lineups for Thursday, April 27: J.T. Realmuto, Jorge Soler among early sits

Just 11 games on the MLB slate on Thursday, with half of them coming as afternoon starts. Let’s get an early edition of the MLB lineup report rolling to keep you up to date on who’s sitting and who’s starting.
MLB starting lineups: Wednesday, April 26
Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves, 12:20 p.m. ET
Jean Segura returns and Yuli Gurriel gets a start at first while Jorge Soler and Jon Berti sit for Miami.
#Marlins lineup in road trip finale— Christina De Nicola (@CDeNicola13) April 27, 2023
FWIW: Rain in the forecast all afternoon, though right now it’s a mist.
— Gurriel at 1B, Soler off
— Segura back
— Berti off, Hampson continues at SS
— Sánchez B2B
Sean Murphy will DH today while Chadwick Tromp spells him behind the dish, as Eddie Rosario and Kevin Pillar play left and center respectively and Sam Hilliard sits against a lefty.
Braves lineup for Thursday's series finale versus the Marlins:— Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) April 27, 2023
RF Acuña Jr.
1B Olson
3B Riley
2B Albies
DH Murphy
SS Grissom
LF Rosario
CF Pillar
C Tromp
RHP Kyle Wright
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:35 p.m. ET
The Dodgers are stacking lefties against Mitch Keller, with Jason Heyward and David Peralta in the middle of the order and Michael Busch getting another start at third base.
Rubber match lineup for the #Dodgers today
Drew Maggi spells Ke’Bryan Hayes at third base, while Tucupita Marcano starts at second and will lead off and Connor Joe shifts to first to give Carlos Santana a day off.
A new look at third base today.— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 27, 2023
AT&T SportsNet
KDKA 100.1 FM & 1020 AM | The PRN #LetsGoBucs
Seattle Mariners vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 1:05 p.m. ET
Jose Caballero continues to take playing time from Kolten Wong, while AJ Pollock starts in left and Teoscar Hernandez serves as the DH.
Philly finale. #SeaUsRise
Kody Clemens gets a start at first base while Alec Bohm serves as the DH and Edmundo Sosa plays third. Drew Stubbs spells J.T. Realmuto behind the dish.
Rubber match. #RingTheBell— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 27, 2023
San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. ET
Jake Cronenworth unseats Fernando Tatis Jr. atop the lineup, while Matt Carpenter DHs and Trent Grisham returns in center.
One more in Chicago.
#BringTheGold
Nelson Velasquez fills in for Cody Bellinger again in center, while Nick Madrigal gives Patrick Wisdom a day off at third base.
Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup for the rubber match vs. San Diego.— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 27, 2023
St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants, 3:45 p.m. ET
Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels, 4:07 p.m. ET
Baltimore Orioles vs. Detroit Tigers, 6:40 p.m. ET
Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET
Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m. ET
New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET
