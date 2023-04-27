MLB lineups for Thursday, April 27: J.T. Realmuto, Jorge Soler among early sits

Just 11 games on the MLB slate on Thursday, with half of them coming as afternoon starts. Let’s get an early edition of the MLB lineup report rolling to keep you up to date on who’s sitting and who’s starting.

MLB starting lineups: Wednesday, April 26

Jean Segura returns and Yuli Gurriel gets a start at first while Jorge Soler and Jon Berti sit for Miami.

#Marlins lineup in road trip finale



FWIW: Rain in the forecast all afternoon, though right now it’s a mist.



— Gurriel at 1B, Soler off

— Segura back

— Berti off, Hampson continues at SS

— Sánchez B2B

Sean Murphy will DH today while Chadwick Tromp spells him behind the dish, as Eddie Rosario and Kevin Pillar play left and center respectively and Sam Hilliard sits against a lefty.

Braves lineup for Thursday's series finale versus the Marlins:



RF Acuña Jr.

1B Olson

3B Riley

2B Albies

DH Murphy

SS Grissom

LF Rosario

CF Pillar

C Tromp



RHP Kyle Wright — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) April 27, 2023

The Dodgers are stacking lefties against Mitch Keller, with Jason Heyward and David Peralta in the middle of the order and Michael Busch getting another start at third base.

Rubber match lineup for the #Dodgers today

Drew Maggi spells Ke’Bryan Hayes at third base, while Tucupita Marcano starts at second and will lead off and Connor Joe shifts to first to give Carlos Santana a day off.

A new look at third base today.



AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet
KDKA 100.1 FM & 1020 AM | The PRN #LetsGoBucs

Jose Caballero continues to take playing time from Kolten Wong, while AJ Pollock starts in left and Teoscar Hernandez serves as the DH.

Kody Clemens gets a start at first base while Alec Bohm serves as the DH and Edmundo Sosa plays third. Drew Stubbs spells J.T. Realmuto behind the dish.

Jake Cronenworth unseats Fernando Tatis Jr. atop the lineup, while Matt Carpenter DHs and Trent Grisham returns in center.

Nelson Velasquez fills in for Cody Bellinger again in center, while Nick Madrigal gives Patrick Wisdom a day off at third base.

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup for the rubber match vs. San Diego.



Tune in: https://t.co/Gs2hZXyTjH pic.twitter.com/jNdK11tRE5 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 27, 2023

