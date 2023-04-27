 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB lineups for Thursday, April 27: J.T. Realmuto, Jorge Soler among early sits

We provide updates on MLB lineup news, providing fantasy baseball and betting analysis on Thursday, April 27.

By Chris Landers Updated
J.T. Realmuto of the Philadelphia Phillies bats against the Seattle Mariners at Citizens Bank Park on April 26, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Just 11 games on the MLB slate on Thursday, with half of them coming as afternoon starts. Let’s get an early edition of the MLB lineup report rolling to keep you up to date on who’s sitting and who’s starting.

MLB starting lineups: Wednesday, April 26

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves, 12:20 p.m. ET

Jean Segura returns and Yuli Gurriel gets a start at first while Jorge Soler and Jon Berti sit for Miami.

Sean Murphy will DH today while Chadwick Tromp spells him behind the dish, as Eddie Rosario and Kevin Pillar play left and center respectively and Sam Hilliard sits against a lefty.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:35 p.m. ET

The Dodgers are stacking lefties against Mitch Keller, with Jason Heyward and David Peralta in the middle of the order and Michael Busch getting another start at third base.

Drew Maggi spells Ke’Bryan Hayes at third base, while Tucupita Marcano starts at second and will lead off and Connor Joe shifts to first to give Carlos Santana a day off.

Seattle Mariners vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 1:05 p.m. ET

Jose Caballero continues to take playing time from Kolten Wong, while AJ Pollock starts in left and Teoscar Hernandez serves as the DH.

Kody Clemens gets a start at first base while Alec Bohm serves as the DH and Edmundo Sosa plays third. Drew Stubbs spells J.T. Realmuto behind the dish.

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. ET

Jake Cronenworth unseats Fernando Tatis Jr. atop the lineup, while Matt Carpenter DHs and Trent Grisham returns in center.

Nelson Velasquez fills in for Cody Bellinger again in center, while Nick Madrigal gives Patrick Wisdom a day off at third base.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants, 3:45 p.m. ET

TBA

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels, 4:07 p.m. ET

TBA

Baltimore Orioles vs. Detroit Tigers, 6:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m. ET

TBA

New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET

TBA

