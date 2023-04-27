Who will the Celtics play in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs?

The Boston Celtics have completed their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks with a win in Game 6 Thursday, advancing to the second round in the 2023 NBA playoffs. Here’s a look at their next opponent in the postseason.

The Celtics will meet the Philadelphia 76ers, who swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first round and have gotten some extra days of rest. Philadelphia big man Joel Embiid, who is expected to win the MVP award, is dealing with a knee sprain but should be ready for Game 1.

The Celtics and 76ers have met twice in the previous five postseasons, and the division rivals have some nice history lately in the playoffs. Boston won both series in dominating fashion, holding a 8-1 combined record across both matchups. We’ll see if the 76ers can get the best of the Celtics this time around or if Boston can continue its playoff dominance over its division rival.