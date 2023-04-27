How to watch Lightning vs. Maple Leafs in Game 5 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

TBS will host Thursday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

The Tampa Bay Lightning, winners of the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021 and three-time defending Eastern Conference champions, are on the brink of elimination after blowing a 4-1 third-period lead in Game 4 on Monday. Tampa Bay 4-1 in their past five elimination games and ralllied from a 3-2 series deficit to Toronto last season. The Lightning need their big guns to stand up tall Thursday — their top line of Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point have combined for four goals and seven assists in the first four games and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy has a paltry .856 save percentage.

The Toronto Maple Leafs can advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2004 with a win Thursday. It’s been the Leafs’ determination in the third period that’s been the difference as they rallied from deficits in Game 3 and Game 4 to take a commanding 3-1 series lead. Toronto, who lost to Tampa Bay in the first round last year, wants to end this series now. Their top line has arguably been the best in the playoffs thus far. Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner and William Nylander have combined for seven goals and 17 assists through four games.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Toronto as the -150 favorite and Tampa Bay betting at +130.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Lightning vs. Maple Leafs live stream

Date: Thursday. April 27

Start time: 7 p.m.

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via Watch TBS. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.