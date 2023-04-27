How to watch Rangers vs. Devils in Game 5 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

ESPN2 will host Thursday’s matchup between the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 7:30 p.m. ET at The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The Devils tied the series at 2-2 with a 3-1 win in Game 4 on Monday.

The Rangers imposed their will on the young Devils in Games 1 and 2, but they couldn’t drop the hammer down at Madison Square Garden, where they have lost their past three playoff games. New York has been dynamic on the power play, but the Devils played a much more disciplined style in the past two games and that seemed to wear the Rangers down. Chris Kreider leads the Rangers with five goals, but has been slowed down in the past two games.

The Devils didn’t panic after losing the first two games at home, instead they got tough and tightened the clamps on defense. New Jersey also stopped committing bad penalties, which kept the Rangers power play off the ice. Making a goalie switch has worked as well, Akira Schmid is brimming with confidence after making 57 saves on 59 shots over the past two games.

The Devils are a slight favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, betting at -120. The Rangers are a slight underdog at +100.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Rangers vs. Devils live stream

Date: Thursday, April 27

Start time: 7:30 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.