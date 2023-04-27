How to watch Jets vs. Golden Knights in Game 5 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

ESPN2 will host Thursday’s matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 10 p.m. ET at the T-Mobile Arena on the strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights took a commanding 3-1 series lead with a 4-2 win in Game 4 at Winnipeg.

The Jets came out like a house of fire in Game 1 and have been playing from behind ever since. Winnipeg showed a lot of fight in Game 3, rallying from a 4-1 deficit in the third period to send the game to overtime, but Vegas won and ended up sweeping the two games at Canada Life Centre. Goalie Connor Hellebuyck has to play better, an .895 save percentage isn’t going to get it done.

Vegas was a big favorite to win this series and the Golden Knights have shown why over the past three games, controlling play for long stretches with the exception of that third period in Game 3. Goalie Laurent Brossoit struggled in the opener, but he’s been solid since and good enough for the Golden Knights to be in the brink of advancing to the second round. Jack Eichel has shown up in his first playoff with a team-high three goals, but it’s been a balanced scoring attacked up and down the sheet for Vegas.

Vegas is a favorite to close out the series Thursday, going -195 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Winnipeg is an underdog at +165.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Jets vs. Golden Knights live stream

Date: Thursday, April 27

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.