Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Hawks Game 6 on Thursday

The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks will meet in Game 6 of the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs with Boston looking to close out the series while Atlanta tries to force Game 7. The Celtics had a chance to end the Hawks in Game 5 but Trae Young’s deep three-pointer gave Atlanta another home game in this series.

Both teams are intact on the day-to-day injury front. Dejounte Murray will return from his suspension for the Hawks.

The Celtics are 7-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total coming in at 232. Boston is -280 on the moneyline while Atlanta is +235.

Celtics vs. Hawks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks +7

Atlanta won Game 3 at home in overtime and lost Game 4 at home by eight points. The Hawks did stun the Celtics late in Game 5, but will they be able to put up a run like that again? Murray coming back is huge for Atlanta in a home game.

On the flip side, the Celtics are reeling a bit after failing to close things out at home. Boston is 3-2 ATS in this series but has a 17-19 ATS mark overall as a road favorite. The Hawks are 4-5 ATS as a home underdog. With Murray returning and Atlanta fighting for its playoff life in front of the home fans, take the Hawks to cover this spread even if they ultimately lose the game.

Over/Under: Over 232

The first two games went under this number, followed by three games going over this line. That’s usually the case in the playoffs where teams need a few games to figure each other out. The Hawks appear to have something working offensively, while the Celtics have always been able to take advantage of Atlanta’s poor defense. In a do-or-die Game 6 for the Hawks, look for strong offensive showings all around. The Celtics will have to match and exceed that, which should lead to the over hitting.