How to watch Celtics vs. Hawks Game 6 on TV and via live stream

The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks are set to meet in Game 6 Thursday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, with the Celtics looking to close out the series and the Hawks trying force Game 7. Here’s how fans and bettors can catch all the action.

The Celtics watched a fourth-quarter lead in Game 5 slip away, with Trae Young’s deep triple sealing the deal for the Hawks. Boston had the chance to get some extra rest ahead of the second round but will now look to close out the series on the road. Jayson Tatum struggled in Game 5, so he’ll attempt to bounce back with a big effort here. The Celtics would have Game 7 on their home floor if it came to that, but they’d ideally like to win the series tonight.

The Hawks have been scrappy throughout the series, and they showed tremendous willpower in Game 5 despite Dejounte Murray being out due to a suspension. The guard will return for Game 6, and his defense could be the difference between going home early or going to Game 7. Young and Murray will do their part, but will they get enough help from the likes of John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic and De’Andre Hunter?

The Celtics are 7-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 231. Boston is -285 on the moneyline while Atlanta is +240.

Celtics vs. Hawks

Date: Thursday, April 27

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.