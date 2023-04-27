Best Celtics player prop bets to consider for Game 6 vs. Hawks

The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks meet in Game 6 Thursday as the NBA’s only action of the day. Here’s a look at our favorite Celtics player props and player specials for this contest, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jayson Tatum 25+ pts - Celtics to win Game 6 (-165)

If you want to push the number down a bit for Celtics moneyline, you can add this Tatum points prop to it. The forward had a rough showing in Game 5 but has hit at least 25 points in every other contest. After that dud at home, look for Tatum to bounce back in a big way. If the Celtics do close this out, he’s likely to go for a big number offensively.

Al Horford over 6.5 rebounds (+105)

The veteran big man has gone over this line twice, with one under coming at six rebounds. The longtime Hawk is now in a battle with his former team and some hefty interior players like Clint Capela, John Collins and Onyeka Okongwu. The Celtics know the importance of the rebounding battle, so look for Horford to be more aggressive in this area in Game 6.

Jaylen Brown over 2.5 3-pointers (-110)

After a rough Game 3 where he failed to make a single shot from deep, Brown went over this mark in each of the last two games. He’s hit at least two triples in four of the five games, so the volume will be there for the star forward. The Hawks remain vulnerable from the perimeter, so Brown has a good chance to pay off on this prop tonight.