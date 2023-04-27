Best Hawks player prop bets to consider for Game 6 vs. Celtics

The Atlanta Hawks will look to force Game 7 when they meet the Boston Celtics at home Thursday night in Game 6. Here’s a look at our favorite Hawks player props and player specials for the contest, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Trae Young to record double-double (+110)

This is amazing value considering Young has hit this mark in the last two games, coinciding with his strong play of late. He’s come a combined seven assists short of hitting this mark in every game, so the potential is there. The points will come with volume, but Young has seen the value of assisting his teammates over the last two contests. He’ll be more willing to dish the rock and even with Dejounte Murray returning, should be able to get up to 10 assists.

De’Andre Hunter over 1.5 3-pointers (+110)

Hunter has hit at least one triple in every game of this series, so the question really is whether he can get that extra shot to go in. He’s gone over this mark in three of the five games and although the efficiency isn’t there, the opportunities should be. The Hawks will need to hit perimeter shots to stay in the game, and Hunter is the most likely candidate to have favorable matchups in that regard. Look for him to get that extra triple to go down tonight.

Clint Capela under 9.5 rebounds (-150)

The Hawks big man has only gone over this total once in the five games played, and Atlanta has plenty of competition for boards. John Collins and Onyeka Okongwu are in the mix, and Capela doesn’t offer much outside of his ability to crash the glass. If he’s getting dominated early, he could see a reduction a minutes. This line is too high to feel good about the over, especially since the Celtics will look to grab the edge in this category.