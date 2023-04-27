Pick on the Moneyline for Padres-Cubs on April 27

The San Diego Padres wrap up their series in Chicago against the Cubs on Thursday looking to shut down a Cubs team that leads the National League in runs per game.

San Diego Padres (-135 9) vs. Chicago Cubs

The Cubs entered Wednesday hitting a National League-beat .278 with seven of their 10 players with more than 25 at-bats hitting at least .288.

Meanwhile, the Padres offense has struggled to generate hits entering Wednesday last in the league in batting average with a .214 average overall, which falls to .206 in road games.

Seth Lugo gets the start for the Padres to try to keep the bats at bay, as he’s allowed three runs or fewer in all four of his starts this season, but could be due for regression on his 2.78 ERA with opponents hitting .261 off of him this season.

The bullpen behind Padres starters has also been shaky, with their 4.71 ERA in the bullpen entering Wednesday being ranked 24th among MLB teams while the Cubs 4.11 ERA is 18th among bullpens.

The Cubs turn to Hayden Wesneski, who has a 3.58 ERA across his 10 career appearances since being called up to the MLB level in 2022, providing steady efforts with 2.5 walks per nine innings and allowing three runs or fewer in nine of his 10 appearances.

With the Padres having issues getting on base coupled with bullpen woes, the hot swinging Cubs lineup will provide enough run support to keep the team’s early hot start going.

The Play: Cubs +115