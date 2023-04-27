Estimated times for each 2023 NFL Draft pick on Thursday

The 2023 NFL Draft will get started at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday evening, and will air on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. The first round will likely last until close to 11:30 p.m., although theoretically it could go longer if everybody maxes out their pick time.

Each team gets a maximum of ten minutes to make their pick on Thursday. There are 31 picks in the first round this year due to the Miami Dolphins having theirs stripped for violating league tampering rules in connection with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. That provides a possibility of 310 minutes, or 5 hours and 10 minutes worth of selections.

If every team maxed out their time, the draft carry past 1 a.m. While some general managers will take it to the limit, thankfully, most will not. We can still expect a pick every seven or eight minutes, but we’ll be rooting for more 3- or 4-minute selections.

We’ll keep our fingers crossed that the Carolina Panthers do not use up their whole ten minutes before picking Bryce Young. And yet, they’ll likely make and field phone calls around the pick in case they get an absolute godfather offer.

Here’s a look at some very rough estimates as to when we can expect each team to pick. This assumes the Panthers take close to but not their entire time, and then everybody else takes approximately eight minutes per pick. By the end of the night, we’ll likely have shaved off at least 30 minutes from this number, but it’s impossible to know which of the teams will be the one to speed things up. For now, this gives us us a bit of a timeframe to sort out your life outside of your team making picks.

All times are ET.

1) Carolina Panthers — 8:09 p.m.

2) Houston Texans — 8:17 p.m.

3) Arizona Cardinals — 8:25 p.m.

4) Indianapolis Colts — 8:33 p.m.

5) Seattle Seahawks — 8:41 p.m.

6) Detroit Lions — 8:49 p.m.

7) Las Vegas Raiders — 8:57 p.m.

8) Atlanta Falcons — 9:05 p.m.

9) Chicago Bears — 9:13 p.m.

10) Philadelphia Eagles — 9:21 p.m.

11) Tennessee Titans — 9:29 p.m.

12) Houston Texans — 9:37 p.m.

13) Green Bay Packers — 9:45 p.m.

14) New England Patriots — 9:53 p.m.

15) New York Jets — 10:01 p.m.

16) Washington Commanders — 10:09 p.m.

17) Pittsburgh Steelers — 10:17 p.m.

18) Detroit Lions — 10:25 p.m.

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 10:33 p.m.

20) Seattle Seahawks — 10:41 p.m.

21) Los Angeles Chargers — 10:49 p.m.

22) Baltimore Ravens — 10:57 p.m.

23) Minnesota Vikings — 11:05 p.m.

24) Jacksonville Jaguars — 11:13 p.m.

25) New York Giants — 11:21 p.m.

26) Dallas Cowboys — 11:29 p.m.

27) Buffalo Bills — 11:37 p.m.

28) Cincinnati Bengals — 11:45 p.m.

29) New Orleans Saints — 11:53 p.m.

30) Philadelphia Eagles — 12:01 a.m.

31) Kansas City Chiefs — 12:09 a.m.