Live look at best players available in the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is here! The Carolina Panthers will make their first selection soon after the 8 pm ET start time and we will be on our way! That pick is likely to be Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, but after that is anyone’s guess! And if the Panthers happen to zig while others are zagging? Well, it would be chaos.

Here we will keep tabs on the best player available during the draft using our 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings. Like most rankings, these are based on how we feel about the player, not about where they will go in the draft. So much depends on team need and draft capital and a host of particular reasons based on that individual team. But, this should show you a range of players available for your team to pick.

This draft is one of the weakest overall as far as talent goes, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be perennial Pro Bowlers and future Hall-of-Famers to be had.