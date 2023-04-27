2023 NFL Draft trade rumors

The NFL Draft is set to start Thursday night at 8 pm ET in Kansas City. With four and possibly five quarterbacks set to go in the first round, teams will try to jockey for position to grab their guy. That means trades will be on the table, as will rumors of those trades.

Besides trading up for a quarterback, plenty of teams will also look to trade back for more draft capital. This draft is considered to be a below average draft when it comes to overall top-end talent, so we’ll see teams wanting more picks and future picks.

We also have players who could move during the draft, with Lamar Jackson, Ryan Tannehill, DeAndre Hopkins, Derrick Henry, Budda Baker, and more out there in the rumor mill.

Trade rumors

Arizona Cardinals No. 3 pick

The Arizona Cardinals are in rebuild mode and sit in a prime spot with the No. 3 pick. They need picks and there are teams that want to move up to No. 3 for a shot at a franchise quarterback. We’ve heard talk that they are open for business and it appears business is booming.

I’m told the Arizona Cardinals are currently mulling trade offers from multiple teams interested in moving to No. 3 overall. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) April 27, 2023

Much will depend on what the Texans do at No. 3. The current thinking is that they aren’t sold on CJ Stroud and will either trade out or grab a top defensive lineman. If they keep their pick and don’t take Stroud, the Cardinals hand gets much better as teams like the Colts, Titans, and a host of others, could look to move up.