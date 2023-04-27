Best DFS lineup strategy for Celtics vs. Hawks NBA Showdown in Game 6 Thursday

The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks will meet in Game 6 Thursday with the Celtics trying to close out the series while the Hawks hope to force Game 7. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on TNT.

Here we’ll take a look at one potential DFS strategy for Showdown contests on DraftKings involving this matchup with Captain’s picks, flex plays and fades.

Captain’s Picks

Jayson Tatum ($16,800) - It’s a steep price, but Tatum has been on fire for most of this series. He had a slightly down showing in Game 5 with 42.5 DKFP but had topped 52 DKFP in Games 2-4. The forward can heat up at any moment and should rise to the occasion in a closeout opportunity. Of Boston’s two star wings, Tatum is the better Captain’s choice.

Trae Young ($16,200) - Young has the hot hand for Atlanta and should keep things going with the home crowd behind him. After hitting 33.8 and 39.3 DKFP in the first two games, Young tallied 58 DKFP in Game 3 before hitting 68+ DKFP in Games 4 and 5. There could be some dropoff with Dejounte Murray returning from suspension, but Young is locked and loaded right now. Back him as a Captain’s pick.

FLEX Plays

Al Horford ($6,400) - Veterans tend to show up in these moments, and Horford has been steadily getting better in terms of fantasy production. He had two strong games in Boston before a dud in Game 3 but has bounced back in the last two contests, topping out at 30 DKFP in Game 5. The Celtics need his presence on the interior, so Horford offers solid value at this price point as a flex option.

Bogdan Bogdanovic ($5,400) - Bogdanovic’s 40.5 DKFP showing from Game 5 is a bit fluky since Murray was suspended. However, the combo wing is still an intriguing flex play due to his ability to shoot the ball and create for others. If he gets 25+ minutes, he’s a steal at this price point.

Fades

Marcus Smart ($6,800) - The Hawks let Smart chuck at will in Game 5, and it didn’t turn out well for the Celtics guard. He’s dropped off from Game 3 where he went for 47.8 DKFP, and his offensive game is not reliable in fantasy formats. The price point isn’t terrible but there are better options for flex plays.

Clint Capela ($5,200) - The price point makes Capela a tempting play, but the reason for fading him is similar to Smart. The big man has very little offensive game, and he could get played off the floor if his rebounding is not making an impact. The Hawks also have other options in the frontcourt who provide more versatility, which makes Capela a risky play tonight.

The Outcome

This should be another high-scoring game with both teams fighting for their respective goals. Tatum and Jaylen Brown will lead the Celtics, while Young and Murray pace the Hawks. Atlanta’s offense will do its thing but ultimately its lack of defense will do the team in late in the fourth quarter. Look for Tatum to hit some big shots down the stretch to seal the series in a close Game 6.

Final score: Celtics 125, Hawks 120