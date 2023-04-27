When will Hendon Hooker be ready to play?

The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off tonight and one of the wild cards in the draft is Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker. Hooker tore his ACL late in the season and has looked iffy to be ready to play by Week 1 of the NFL season.

The good news is that Hooker posted himself throwing today (draft day), and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that he will be ready for the start of the season.

RapSheet: From @NFLTotalAccess: Wherever he ends up in the Draft, #Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker is primed to be ready for the season. He hit a big milestone yesterday. pic.twitter.com/tVbAB6KEHa — NFL Trade News (@NFLTradeNews) April 27, 2023

He’s not going to be asked to start Week 1 for any team, but he does have a steep learning curve to navigate. Tennessee has an Air Raid offense that does not prepare a quarterback for NFL offenses. Add to that Hooker being 25 years old already, and teams must have questions even if they like what they’ve seen on tape. The more time he can be on the field learning an offense, the better.

Here’s a better look at what Hooker has been up to in his recovery.