What Lamar Jackson’s contract extension means for Ravens’ draft

The Lamar Jackson contract saga has come to an end. NFL insider Ian Rapoport broke the news on Thursday that the quarterback and the Baltimore Ravens had agreed to a five-year contract extension and the organization confirmed it shortly afterwards. The former MVP had been seeking a long-term, guaranteed contract with the organization and an impasse this offseason even led to him requesting a trade. Now he will be firmly planted in Baltimore for the foreseeable future.

The news comes just hours before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft and the question now becomes how this major news will affect who the Ravens will select over the next three days. Well, for starters, this completely eliminates the possibility of the organization using its first-round pick on a quarterback. The Ravens have the No. 22 pick for tonight and some draft analysts like NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks projected the Ravens to nab Florida’s Anthony Richardson should he fall that far. With their franchise quarterback now locked down long term, there is simply no need.

Baltimore has a number of needs heading into the draft, but what better way to show its commitment to Jackson than surrounding him with weapons. The team already signed veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal a few weeks ago and they will most likely bolster the position by using their first rounder on a wideout. With Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Boston College’s Zay Flowers most likely off the board by the time that the Ravens make their first pick, look for USC’s Jordan Addison to be a strong pick for Baltimore.