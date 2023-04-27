Grading trade between Lions and Cardinals involving No. 6 overall pick

The Arizona Cardinals decided to move back up after trading out of the No. 3 spot in the 2023 NFL Draft, going up to No. 6 to take offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. The Detroit Lions made the deal with Arizona. Here’s what they got.

Let’s grade this trade for both teams.

Lions: A-

Detroit didn’t have a pressing need at any position in particular, so the Lions decided to get more attempts in with this trade. There will still be some quality players at 12, and getting what is essentially as good as a late first-round pick as well is not a bad start. Pick 168 is largely a throwaway but this is a good start to the draft for Detroit.

Cardinals: B+

In the grand scheme of things, the Cardinals basically got a 2024 first-round pick to move down three spots in the draft. Johnson fills a big hole for Arizona at offensive line, with Kyler Murray’s health being paramount to the team’s success. If Murray stays upright, the Cardinals will be a force and that’s why Johnson was taken. Overall, this was solid draft management from Arizona but you wonder if the Cardinals did slightly overpay and maneuver too much.