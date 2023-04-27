 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Complete order for Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft

We take a look at the draft order for the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the draft stage before the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 NFL Draft got underway Thursday evening at 8 p.m. ET in Kansas City, Missouri. The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs served as hosts and that meant we got to hear Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce kick things off with the Super Bowl trophy in hand. Kelce asked if the fans wanted the Chiefs to trade up for the No. 1 pick, but you’ll be shocked to learn it did not happen.

The Panthers held the first pick of the draft and did what everybody expected, selecting Alabama quarterback. It’s been a busy first round with four trades and time still remaining. The full draft order is listed below and we’ll be updating it with the results at the end of the night.

The round will wrap up sometime after 11 p.m. and likely past 11:30 p.m. given that each team has ten minutes to make their pick. There are 31 picks with the Chiefs wrapping things up. Normally there are 32 picks, but this year the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to the tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton.

2022 NFL Draft Order, Round 1

2023 NFL Draft order and results for Day 1

Pick Team Player Position School
1 Carolina Panthers Bryce Young QB Alabama
2 Houston Texans CJ Stroud QB Ohio State
3 Houston Texans(via ARI) Will Anderson Jr. LB Alabama
4 Indianapolis Colts Anthony Richardson QB Florida
5 Seattle Seahawks Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois
6 Arizona Cardinals(via DET) Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State
7 Las Vegas Raiders Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech
8 Atlanta Falcons Bijan Robinson RB Texas
9 Philadelphia Eagles(via CHI) Jalen Carter DT Alabama
10 Chicago Bears(via PHI) Darnell Wright OT Tennessee
11 Tennessee Titans Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern
12 Detroit Lions(via ARI) Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama
13 Green Bay Packers Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa
14 Pittsburgh Steelers(via NE) Broderick Jones OT Georgia
15 New York Jets Will McDonald IV EDGE Iowa State
16 Washington Commanders Emmanuel Forbes Mississippi State CB
17 New England Patriots(via PIT) Christian Gonzalez Oregon CB
18 Detroit Lions Jack Campbell Iowa LB
19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Calijah Kancey Pittsburgh DT
20 Seattle Seahawks
21 Los Angeles Chargers
22 Baltimore Ravens
23 Minnesota Vikings
24 Jacksonville Jaguars
25 New York Giants
26 Dallas Cowboys
27 Buffalo Bills
28 Cincinnati Bengals
29 New Orleans Saints
30 Philadelphia Eagles
31 Kansas City Chiefs

