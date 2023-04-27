Complete order for Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft got underway Thursday evening at 8 p.m. ET in Kansas City, Missouri. The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs served as hosts and that meant we got to hear Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce kick things off with the Super Bowl trophy in hand. Kelce asked if the fans wanted the Chiefs to trade up for the No. 1 pick, but you’ll be shocked to learn it did not happen.
The Panthers held the first pick of the draft and did what everybody expected, selecting Alabama quarterback. It’s been a busy first round with four trades and time still remaining. The full draft order is listed below and we’ll be updating it with the results at the end of the night.
The round will wrap up sometime after 11 p.m. and likely past 11:30 p.m. given that each team has ten minutes to make their pick. There are 31 picks with the Chiefs wrapping things up. Normally there are 32 picks, but this year the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to the tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton.
2022 NFL Draft Order, Round 1
2023 NFL Draft order and results for Day 1
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|School
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|School
|1
|Carolina Panthers
|Bryce Young
|QB
|Alabama
|2
|Houston Texans
|CJ Stroud
|QB
|Ohio State
|3
|Houston Texans(via ARI)
|Will Anderson Jr.
|LB
|Alabama
|4
|Indianapolis Colts
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|Florida
|5
|Seattle Seahawks
|Devon Witherspoon
|CB
|Illinois
|6
|Arizona Cardinals(via DET)
|Paris Johnson Jr.
|OT
|Ohio State
|7
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Tyree Wilson
|EDGE
|Texas Tech
|8
|Atlanta Falcons
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|Texas
|9
|Philadelphia Eagles(via CHI)
|Jalen Carter
|DT
|Alabama
|10
|Chicago Bears(via PHI)
|Darnell Wright
|OT
|Tennessee
|11
|Tennessee Titans
|Peter Skoronski
|OT
|Northwestern
|12
|Detroit Lions(via ARI)
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|Alabama
|13
|Green Bay Packers
|Lukas Van Ness
|EDGE
|Iowa
|14
|Pittsburgh Steelers(via NE)
|Broderick Jones
|OT
|Georgia
|15
|New York Jets
|Will McDonald IV
|EDGE
|Iowa State
|16
|Washington Commanders
|Emmanuel Forbes
|Mississippi State
|CB
|17
|New England Patriots(via PIT)
|Christian Gonzalez
|Oregon
|CB
|18
|Detroit Lions
|Jack Campbell
|Iowa
|LB
|19
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Calijah Kancey
|Pittsburgh
|DT
|20
|Seattle Seahawks
|21
|Los Angeles Chargers
|22
|Baltimore Ravens
|23
|Minnesota Vikings
|24
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|25
|New York Giants
|26
|Dallas Cowboys
|27
|Buffalo Bills
|28
|Cincinnati Bengals
|29
|New Orleans Saints
|30
|Philadelphia Eagles
|31
|Kansas City Chiefs