The first day of the 2023 NFL Draft is over, but there are two more days and six more rounds of picks to go. Round two gets underway on Friday night.

After all the excitement of the first round, today brings us rounds two and three of the draft. It’s the chance for several teams to select a player who realistically could have been a first-rounder in the second round. There are still plenty of gems to find in the third round as well.

While coverage will run all day on ESPN and the NFL Network, the picks are scheduled to start happening at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Here’s how to watch and stream all the action so you can see who the newest players are coming to your favorite team.

NFL Draft coverage: Friday, April 28

ABC: 7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN: 7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN Deportes: 7:00 p.m. ET

NFL Network: 7:00 p.m. ET

Radio: ESPN Radio

Live stream options: ABC Live, WatchESPN, ESPN app, NFL Network App, NFL Network Live