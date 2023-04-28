NFL Draft announcers: Who is announcing and analyzing day 2 the draft for NFL Network

Day 2 of the NFL Draft is set to get started, and NFL Network will provide plenty of coverage on set from Kansas City, Missouri on Friday, April 28. The event will get started at 7:00 p.m. ET. Both rounds two and three will be selected on Friday.

The main set announcers for day two on NFL Network are Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis and Joel Klatt. On an additional stage, Peter Schrager & Ian Rapoport will have coverage while Melissa Sark will interview players on the stage after they’re drafted.

Below is a look at the NFL Network reporters who will help provide coverage and where they will be stationed.

Fans will have plenty of options to consume the draft as the first round will air separate broadcasts on NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes and ESPN’s social channels (ESPN App, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube).