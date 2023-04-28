 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Overall rookie dynasty rankings for 2023 fantasy football

By Chet Gresham
Anthony Richardson #15 of the Florida Gators celebrates after a touchdown during the 2nd quarter of a game against the South Florida Bulls at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Gainesville, Florida. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is firmly in the books and it is time to start looking at the rookies for dynasty fantasy football purposes. The first thing to know is that draft capital is a good indicator for how many chances a player will get. If Anthony Richardson were drafted in the third round, he wouldn’t be as high as he is on this list, but going fourth overall, well he’s my No. 2 overall player and QB1.

This isn’t a great year for talent in the draft, so we are looking for upside and Richardson is brimming with upside to go along with plenty of downside as well. But, we have seen a blueprint for a quarterback that can play and be effective without throwing the ball a lot in Lamar Jackson. Jackson was a better thrower coming out of college, but John Harbaugh brought him along slowly and was successful early in his career. And now he’s the highest paid player in the league.

For dynasty I prefer wide receivers and dynamic quarterbacks with upside, but this year you can’t skip the two first round running backs, Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs. Robinson landed in run-heavy Atlanta, while Gibbs ended up with a surprisingly good offense in Detroit. Robinson is the no-doubt No. 1 pick based on his likely production from Day 1. Wide receivers will have longer careers on average, but Robinson is the cream of the crop in this draft.

Predicting how these wide receivers will do is tough. There isn’t one that feels like a lock to be great, which was seen by how far they fell in the draft. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is my favorite of the group and I see him getting open over the middle his whole career, but he did land in a tough spot in Seattle in the short term. But, he should have a long career and circumstances change.

We still have a lot of offensive players whose landing spots and draft capital are going to move them up and down these rankings. We still have a lot of draft left!

2023 rookie dynasty rankings

Ov Rk PLAYER NAME TEAM
1 Bijan Robinson Falcons
2 Anthony Richardson Colts
3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seahawks
4 Jahmyr Gibbs Lions
5 Quentin Johnston Chargers
6 Jordan Addison Vikings
7 Zay Flowers Ravens
8 Dalton Kincaid Bills
9 Zach Charbonnet FA
10 Bryce Young Panthers
11 C.J. Stroud Texans
12 Josh Downs FA
13 Michael Mayer FA
14 Devon Achane FA
15 Tyjae Spears FA
16 Marvin Mims FA
17 Will Levis FA
18 Jalin Hyatt FA
19 Hendon Hooker FA
20 Roschon Johnson FA
21 Cedric Tillman FA
22 Israel Abanikanda FA
23 Sam Laporta FA
24 Kendre Miller FA
25 Tank Bigsby FA
26 Zach Evans FA
27 Rashee Rice FA
28 Darnell Washington FA
29 Sean Tucker FA
30 Evan Hull FA
31 DeWayne McBride FA
32 Jonathan Mingo FA
33 Kayshon Boutte FA
34 Xavier Hutchinson FA
35 Luke Musgrave FA
36 Chase Brown FA
37 Puka Nacua FA
38 Jayden Reed FA
39 A.T. Perry FA
40 Deuce Vaughn FA
41 Eric Gray FA
42 Nathaniel Dell FA
43 Tyler Scott FA
44 Tucker Kraft FA
45 Kenny McIntosh FA
46 Trey Palmer FA
47 Parker Washington FA
48 Mohamed Ibrahim FA
49 Andrei Iosivas FA
50 Michael Wilson FA

