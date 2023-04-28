Best players available ahead of Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft

Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft is history, and we’re on to Day 2, where teams will be making selections in the second and third rounds. This year was unique, with the Miami Dolphins getting stripped of their first round pick, so only 31 selections were made. This leaves one extra player available for Day 2 than we are used to.

Round one on Thursday started with Bryce Young going first overall to the Carolina Panthers. The Houston Texans then made a splash by selecting CJ Stroud and then immediately trading back up to nab Will Anderson Jr at No. 3. There were surprises like Jahmyr Gibbs getting drafted No. 12. There was then a big run on wide receivers with four straight selected from No. 20 to No. 23.

Despite a recent surge in odds of getting selected second overall, Kentucky QB Will Levis is still available. He is joined by other highly touted prospects TE Michael Mayer, CB Joey Porter Jr., S Brian Branch and DE Keion White. Most of these players were frequently mocked in the first round, so they shouldn’t hang around too long on Friday night.

Porter seemed like he was a sure thing for the first round, so it is surprising that he heads into Day 2. The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the clock with the No. 32 selection and were frequently mocked Porter in the first round. They already grabbed their offensive tackle, so they could bring in a homegrown cornerback to help the secondary.

Some other impact players who could have their names called on Day 2 include Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker, Georgia CB Kelee Ringo, Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt and LSU OLB BJ Ojulari. There could be a run on tight ends with Mayer, Luke Musgrave, Darnell Washington and Sam LaPorta on the board and commonly be selected in the third round. There will be some important interior offensive linemen still available, like OG Steve Avila, C Joe Tippmann and OG O’Cyrus Torrence.

Here’s our best player available list for Day 2: