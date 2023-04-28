 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Best players available ahead of Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft

We take a look at the best players still available ahead of Day 2 of the NFL Draft, featuring Rounds 2 and 3.

By Teddy Ricketson
Will Levis #7 of the Kentucky Wildcats against the Georgia Bulldogs at Kroger Field on November 19, 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft is history, and we’re on to Day 2, where teams will be making selections in the second and third rounds. This year was unique, with the Miami Dolphins getting stripped of their first round pick, so only 31 selections were made. This leaves one extra player available for Day 2 than we are used to.

Round one on Thursday started with Bryce Young going first overall to the Carolina Panthers. The Houston Texans then made a splash by selecting CJ Stroud and then immediately trading back up to nab Will Anderson Jr at No. 3. There were surprises like Jahmyr Gibbs getting drafted No. 12. There was then a big run on wide receivers with four straight selected from No. 20 to No. 23.

Despite a recent surge in odds of getting selected second overall, Kentucky QB Will Levis is still available. He is joined by other highly touted prospects TE Michael Mayer, CB Joey Porter Jr., S Brian Branch and DE Keion White. Most of these players were frequently mocked in the first round, so they shouldn’t hang around too long on Friday night.

Porter seemed like he was a sure thing for the first round, so it is surprising that he heads into Day 2. The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the clock with the No. 32 selection and were frequently mocked Porter in the first round. They already grabbed their offensive tackle, so they could bring in a homegrown cornerback to help the secondary.

Some other impact players who could have their names called on Day 2 include Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker, Georgia CB Kelee Ringo, Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt and LSU OLB BJ Ojulari. There could be a run on tight ends with Mayer, Luke Musgrave, Darnell Washington and Sam LaPorta on the board and commonly be selected in the third round. There will be some important interior offensive linemen still available, like OG Steve Avila, C Joe Tippmann and OG O’Cyrus Torrence.

Here’s our best player available list for Day 2:

2023 NFL Draft best available players (round 2)

Overall rank Pos rank Player Name Position School
16 3 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State
20 1 Brian Branch S Alabama
22 4 Will Levis QB Kentucky
24 4 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia
25 2 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame
28 1 Joe Tippmann C Wisconsin
33 1 O'Cyrus Torrence OG Florida
34 7 Cam Smith CB South Carolina
35 1 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas
36 6 Jaelyn Duncan OT Maryland
38 5 Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee
39 3 Darnell Washington TE Georgia
40 2 Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M
41 2 Andre Carter II OLB Army
42 6 Cedric Tillman WR Tennessee
43 5 Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee
46 3 Keion White OLB Georgia Tech
47 2 John Michael Schmitz C Minnesota
48 7 Dawand Jones OT Ohio State
49 7 Josh Downs WR North Carolina
50 2 Steve Avila OG TCU
51 5 Keeanu Benton DT Wisconsin
52 3 Devon Achane RB Texas A&M
54 4 BJ Ojulari OLB LSU
55 4 Luke Musgrave TE Oregon State
56 5 Derick Hall DE Auburn
57 8 Cody Mauch OT North Dakota State
58 6 Adetomiwa Adebawore DE Northwestern
59 3 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson
60 8 Clark Phillips III CB Utah
61 7 Tuli Tuipulotu DE USC
62 9 Blake Freeland OT BYU
63 3 Olusegun Oluwatimi C Michigan
64 6 Siaki Ika DT Baylor
65 10 Matthew Bergeron OT Syracuse
67 5 Sam LaPorta TE Iowa
68 7 Gervon Dexter DT Florida
69 8 Rashee Rice WR SMU
70 6 Tucker Kraft TE South Dakota State
71 4 Zach Charbonnet RB UCLA
72 11 Tyler Steen OT Alabama
73 8 Byron Young DE Tennessee
74 9 DJ Turner CB Michigan
75 3 Sydney Brown S Illinois
76 10 Julius Brents CB Kansas State
77 5 Tyjae Spears RB Tulane
78 3 Chandler Zavala OG NC State
79 9 Jonathan Mingo WR Ole Miss
80 4 Anthony Bradford OG LSU
81 4 Henry To'oTo'o LB Alabama
82 3 Colby Wooden EDGE Auburn
83 5 Luke Wypler OG Ohio State
84 9 Isaiah Foskey DE Notre Dame
85 10 Kayshon Boutte WR LSU
86 12 Nick Saldiveri OT Old Dominion
87 11 Eli Ricks CB Alabama
88 5 Noah Sewell LB Oregon
89 4 Quan Martin S Illinois
90 11 A.T. Perry WR Wake Forest
91 12 Marvin Mims WR Oklahoma
92 6 Daiyan Henley LB Washington State
93 7 Owen Pappoe LB Auburn
94 5 Jordan Battle S Alabama
95 6 Zach Evans RB Ole Miss
96 8 Jaquelin Roy DT LSU
97 12 Tyrique Stevenson CB Miami
98 6 Ja'Ayir Brown S Penn State
99 6 Jaren Hall QB BYU
100 8 Dorian Williams LB Tulane
101 7 Brandon Joseph S Notre Dame
102 13 Kyu Blu Kelly CB Stanford
103 14 Cory Trice Jr. CB Purdue
104 8 JL Skinner III S Boise State
105 15 Jaylon Jones CB Texas A&M
106 13 Warren McClendon OT Georgia
107 7 Israel Abanikanda RB Pittsburgh
108 16 Darius Rush CB South Carolina
109 7 Zack Kuntz TE Old Dominion
110 8 Tank Bigsby RB Auburn
111 9 Zacch Pickens DT South Carolina
112 9 Kendre Miller RB TCU
113 7 Clayton Thune QB Houston
114 9 Marte Mapu S Sacramento State
115 4 Isaiah McGuire EDGE Missouri
116 13 Tank Dell WR Houston
117 6 Emil Ekiyor OG Alabama
118 9 Mohamoud Diabate LB Utah
119 14 Dontayvion Wicks WR Virginia
120 8 Luke Schoonmaker TE Michigan
121 14 Braeden Daniels OT Utah
122 10 Zach Harrison DE Ohio State
123 8 Aidan O'Connell QB Purdue
124 17 Jakorian Bennett CB Maryland
125 15 Xavier Hutchinson WR Iowa State
126 10 Chase Brown RB Illinois
127 7 McClendon Curtis OG Tennessee-Chattanooga
128 10 Daniel Scott S California
129 9 Davis Allen TE Clemson
130 16 Bryce Ford-Wheaton WR West Virginia
131 5 K.J. Henry EDGE Clemson
132 10 Cameron Young DT Mississippi State
133 10 Brenton Strange TE Penn State
134 17 Jayden Reed WR Michigan State
135 11 Jammie Robinson S Florida State
136 11 Roschon Johnson RB Texas
137 10 De'Marvion Overshown LB Texas
138 15 Carter Warren OT Pittsburgh
139 18 Tre Tomlinson CB TCU
140 19 Kei'Trel Clark CB Louisville
141 16 Wayna Morris OT Oklahoma
142 11 Moro Ojomo DT Texas
143 18 Michael Wilson WR Stanford
144 12 Trey Dean S Florida
145 6 BJ Thompson EDGE Stephen F. Austin
146 11 Nick Herbig LB Wisconsin
147 8 Sidy Sow OG Eastern Michigan
148 20 Cameron Mitchell CB Northwestern
149 21 Rezjohn Wright CB Oregon State
150 13 Brandon Hill S Pittsburgh
151 9 Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB UCLA
152 12 Eric Gray RB Oklahoma
153 17 Jordan McFadden OT Clemson
154 22 Mekhi Blackmon CB USC
155 18 John Ojukwu OT Boise State
156 23 Garrett Williams CB Syracuse
157 7 Nick Hampton EDGE Appalachian State
158 24 Terell Smith CB Minnesota
159 10 Jake Haener QB Fresno State
160 14 Rashad Torrence S Florida
161 19 Jalen Cropper-Moreno WR Fresno State
162 12 SirVocea Dennis LB Pittsburgh
163 8 YaYa Diaby EDGE Louisville
164 25 Starling Thomas V CB UAB
165 12 Kobie Turner DT Wake Forest
166 15 Ronnie Hickman S Ohio State
167 11 Payne Durham TE Purdue
168 13 DeWayne McBride RB UAB
169 19 Jon Gaines OT UCLA
170 11 Tanner McKee QB Stanford
171 26 Riley Moss CB Iowa
172 9 Viliami Fehoko Jr. EDGE San Jose State
173 20 Trey Palmer WR Nebraska
174 27 Myles Brooks CB Louisiana Tech
175 13 Brodric Martin DT Western Kentucky
176 21 Andrei Iosivas WR Princeton
177 28 Carrington Valentine CB Kentucky
178 10 Isaiah Land EDGE Florida A&M
179 9 Andrew Vorhees OG USC
180 11 DJ Johnson EDGE Oregon
181 14 Karl Brooks DT Bowling Green
182 13 Isaiah Moore LB NC State
183 14 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB Kentucky
184 15 Keaton Mitchell RB East Carolina
185 14 Anfernee Orji LB Vanderbilt
186 16 Christopher Smith II S Georgia
187 15 Keondre Coburn DT Texas
188 17 Jordan Howden S Minnesota
189 10 Nick Broeker OG Ole Miss
190 22 Parker Washington WR Penn State
191 11 Mike Morris DE Michigan
192 11 Jarrett Patterson OG Notre Dame
193 18 Chamarri Conner S Virginia Tech
194 23 Tyler Scott WR Cincinnati
195 16 Jerrod Clark DT Coastal Carolina
196 19 Jay Ward S LSU
197 20 Asim Richards OT North Carolina
198 12 Ali Gaye EDGE LSU
199 12 Will Mallory TE Miami
200 1 Hunter Luepke FB North Dakota State
201 13 Dylan Horton EDGE TCU
202 17 Tyler Lacy DT Oklahoma State
203 12 Yasir Abdullah DE Louisville
204 24 Demario Douglas WR Liberty
205 25 Ronnie Bell WR Michigan
206 18 Jalen Redmond DT Oklahoma
207 12 Stetson Bennett QB Georgia
208 13 Tyrus Wheat DE Mississippi State
209 19 Dante Stills DT West Virginia
210 29 Darrell Luter Jr. CB South Alabama
211 26 Charlie Jones WR Purdue
212 12 Colby Sorsdal OG William & Mary
213 30 Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson CB TCU
214 14 Brenton Cox EDGE Florida
215 16 Evan Hull RB Northwestern
216 13 Cameron Latu TE Alabama
217 17 Deuce Vaughn RB Kansas State
218 20 Desjuan Johnson DT Toledo
219 14 Thomas Incoom DE Central Michigan
220 15 Ivan Pace Jr. LB Cincinnati
221 16 Jalen Graham LB Purdue
222 20 Daniel Scott S California
223 21 Gervarrius Owens S Houston
224 27 Matt Landers WR Arkansas
225 21 Scott Matlock DT Boise State
226 28 Tre Tucker WR Cincinnati
227 21 Jaxson Kirkland OT Washington
228 15 Habakkuk Baldonado EDGE Pittsburgh
229 31 Eric Scott Jr. CB Southern Mississippi
230 17 Cam Jones LB Indiana
231 22 Joey Fisher OT Shepherd
232 18 Ventrell Miller LB Florida
233 32 Anthony Johnson CB Virginia
234 22 DeMarco Hellams S Alabama
235 18 Xazavian Valladay RB Wyoming
236 19 Tiyon Evans RB Louisville
237 16 Robert Beal Jr EDGE Georgia
238 22 Nesta Jade Silvera DT Arizona State
239 4 Alex Forsyth C Oregon
240 20 Sean Tucker RB Syracuse
241 15 Tavias Robinson DE Ole Miss
242 5 Juice Scruggs C Penn State
243 21 Mo Ibrahim RB Minnesota
244 29 Rakim Jarrett WR Maryland
245 23 Anthony Johnson S Iowa State
246 23 Ryan Hayes OT Michigan
247 14 Brayden Willis TE Oklahoma
248 30 Justin Shorter WR Florida
249 31 Grant DuBose WR Charlotte
250 24 Jason Taylor II S Oklahoma State
251 24 Earl Bostick Jr OT Kansas
252 25 Jake Witt OT Northern Michigan
253 32 David Durden WR West Florida
254 1 Jake Moody K Michigan
255 33 Jadon Haselwood WR Arkansas
256 13 Spencer Anderson OG Maryland
257 2 Chad Ryland K Maryland
258 15 Michael Ezeike TE UCLA
259 34 Puka Nacua WR BYU
260 22 Kenny McIntosh RB Georgia
261 23 Ryan Miller RB Furman
262 19 Shaka Heyward LB Duke
263 25 Tyreque Jones S Boise State
264 24 Deneric Prince RB Tulsa
265 35 Xavier Gipson WR Stephen F. Austin
266 2 Derek Parish FB Houston
267 14 Atonio Mafi OG UCLA
268 5 Jose Ramirez OLB Eastern Michigan
269 26 Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu OT Oregon
270 13 Max Duggan QB TCU
271 26 Kaevon Merriweather S Iowa
272 33 Tiawan Mullen CB Indiana
273 16 Elijah Higgins TE Stanford
274 23 Calvin Avery DT Illinois
275 17 Julian Hill TE Campbell
276 27 Richard Gouraige OT Florida
277 25 Travis Dye RB USC
278 14 Malik Cunningham QB Louisville
279 15 Jovaughn Gwyn OG South Carolina
280 16 Henry Bainivalu OG Washington
281 20 Dee Winters LB TCU
282 24 Jacob Slade DT Michigan Sate
283 36 Antoine Green WR North Carolina
284 15 Tyson Bagent QB Shepherd
285 34 Kaleb Hayes CB BYU
286 18 Princeton Fant TE Tennessee
287 16 MJ Anderson DE Iowa State
288 25 Cory Durden DT NC State
289 6 Jake Andrews C Troy
290 17 Tashawn Manning OG Kenucky
291 21 Aubrey Miller Jr. LB Jackson State University
292 35 Nic Jones CB Ball State
293 36 Keenan Isaac CB Alabama State
294 27 Quindell Johnson S Memphis
295 37 Cameron Brown CB Ohio State
296 38 Jarick Bernard-Converse CB LSU
297 26 PJ Mustipher DT Penn State
298 22 Ben VanSumeren LB Michigan State
299 23 Patrick O'Connell LB Montana
300 16 Sean Clifford QB Penn State
301 1 Michael Turk P Oklahoma

