Best players available ahead of Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft

Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft is history, and we’re on to Day 2, where teams will be making selections in the second and third rounds. This year was unique, with the Miami Dolphins getting stripped of their first round pick, so only 31 selections were made. This leaves one extra player available for Day 2 than we are used to.
Round one on Thursday started with Bryce Young going first overall to the Carolina Panthers. The Houston Texans then made a splash by selecting CJ Stroud and then immediately trading back up to nab Will Anderson Jr at No. 3. There were surprises like Jahmyr Gibbs getting drafted No. 12. There was then a big run on wide receivers with four straight selected from No. 20 to No. 23.
Despite a recent surge in odds of getting selected second overall, Kentucky QB Will Levis is still available. He is joined by other highly touted prospects TE Michael Mayer, CB Joey Porter Jr., S Brian Branch and DE Keion White. Most of these players were frequently mocked in the first round, so they shouldn’t hang around too long on Friday night.
Porter seemed like he was a sure thing for the first round, so it is surprising that he heads into Day 2. The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the clock with the No. 32 selection and were frequently mocked Porter in the first round. They already grabbed their offensive tackle, so they could bring in a homegrown cornerback to help the secondary.
Some other impact players who could have their names called on Day 2 include Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker, Georgia CB Kelee Ringo, Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt and LSU OLB BJ Ojulari. There could be a run on tight ends with Mayer, Luke Musgrave, Darnell Washington and Sam LaPorta on the board and commonly be selected in the third round. There will be some important interior offensive linemen still available, like OG Steve Avila, C Joe Tippmann and OG O’Cyrus Torrence.
Here’s our best player available list for Day 2:
2023 NFL Draft best available players (round 2)
|Overall rank
|Pos rank
|Player Name
|Position
|School
|16
|3
|Joey Porter Jr.
|CB
|Penn State
|20
|1
|Brian Branch
|S
|Alabama
|22
|4
|Will Levis
|QB
|Kentucky
|24
|4
|Kelee Ringo
|CB
|Georgia
|25
|2
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|Notre Dame
|28
|1
|Joe Tippmann
|C
|Wisconsin
|33
|1
|O'Cyrus Torrence
|OG
|Florida
|34
|7
|Cam Smith
|CB
|South Carolina
|35
|1
|Drew Sanders
|LB
|Arkansas
|36
|6
|Jaelyn Duncan
|OT
|Maryland
|38
|5
|Jalin Hyatt
|WR
|Tennessee
|39
|3
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|Georgia
|40
|2
|Antonio Johnson
|S
|Texas A&M
|41
|2
|Andre Carter II
|OLB
|Army
|42
|6
|Cedric Tillman
|WR
|Tennessee
|43
|5
|Hendon Hooker
|QB
|Tennessee
|46
|3
|Keion White
|OLB
|Georgia Tech
|47
|2
|John Michael Schmitz
|C
|Minnesota
|48
|7
|Dawand Jones
|OT
|Ohio State
|49
|7
|Josh Downs
|WR
|North Carolina
|50
|2
|Steve Avila
|OG
|TCU
|51
|5
|Keeanu Benton
|DT
|Wisconsin
|52
|3
|Devon Achane
|RB
|Texas A&M
|54
|4
|BJ Ojulari
|OLB
|LSU
|55
|4
|Luke Musgrave
|TE
|Oregon State
|56
|5
|Derick Hall
|DE
|Auburn
|57
|8
|Cody Mauch
|OT
|North Dakota State
|58
|6
|Adetomiwa Adebawore
|DE
|Northwestern
|59
|3
|Trenton Simpson
|LB
|Clemson
|60
|8
|Clark Phillips III
|CB
|Utah
|61
|7
|Tuli Tuipulotu
|DE
|USC
|62
|9
|Blake Freeland
|OT
|BYU
|63
|3
|Olusegun Oluwatimi
|C
|Michigan
|64
|6
|Siaki Ika
|DT
|Baylor
|65
|10
|Matthew Bergeron
|OT
|Syracuse
|67
|5
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|Iowa
|68
|7
|Gervon Dexter
|DT
|Florida
|69
|8
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|SMU
|70
|6
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|South Dakota State
|71
|4
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|UCLA
|72
|11
|Tyler Steen
|OT
|Alabama
|73
|8
|Byron Young
|DE
|Tennessee
|74
|9
|DJ Turner
|CB
|Michigan
|75
|3
|Sydney Brown
|S
|Illinois
|76
|10
|Julius Brents
|CB
|Kansas State
|77
|5
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|Tulane
|78
|3
|Chandler Zavala
|OG
|NC State
|79
|9
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|Ole Miss
|80
|4
|Anthony Bradford
|OG
|LSU
|81
|4
|Henry To'oTo'o
|LB
|Alabama
|82
|3
|Colby Wooden
|EDGE
|Auburn
|83
|5
|Luke Wypler
|OG
|Ohio State
|84
|9
|Isaiah Foskey
|DE
|Notre Dame
|85
|10
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|LSU
|86
|12
|Nick Saldiveri
|OT
|Old Dominion
|87
|11
|Eli Ricks
|CB
|Alabama
|88
|5
|Noah Sewell
|LB
|Oregon
|89
|4
|Quan Martin
|S
|Illinois
|90
|11
|A.T. Perry
|WR
|Wake Forest
|91
|12
|Marvin Mims
|WR
|Oklahoma
|92
|6
|Daiyan Henley
|LB
|Washington State
|93
|7
|Owen Pappoe
|LB
|Auburn
|94
|5
|Jordan Battle
|S
|Alabama
|95
|6
|Zach Evans
|RB
|Ole Miss
|96
|8
|Jaquelin Roy
|DT
|LSU
|97
|12
|Tyrique Stevenson
|CB
|Miami
|98
|6
|Ja'Ayir Brown
|S
|Penn State
|99
|6
|Jaren Hall
|QB
|BYU
|100
|8
|Dorian Williams
|LB
|Tulane
|101
|7
|Brandon Joseph
|S
|Notre Dame
|102
|13
|Kyu Blu Kelly
|CB
|Stanford
|103
|14
|Cory Trice Jr.
|CB
|Purdue
|104
|8
|JL Skinner III
|S
|Boise State
|105
|15
|Jaylon Jones
|CB
|Texas A&M
|106
|13
|Warren McClendon
|OT
|Georgia
|107
|7
|Israel Abanikanda
|RB
|Pittsburgh
|108
|16
|Darius Rush
|CB
|South Carolina
|109
|7
|Zack Kuntz
|TE
|Old Dominion
|110
|8
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|Auburn
|111
|9
|Zacch Pickens
|DT
|South Carolina
|112
|9
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|TCU
|113
|7
|Clayton Thune
|QB
|Houston
|114
|9
|Marte Mapu
|S
|Sacramento State
|115
|4
|Isaiah McGuire
|EDGE
|Missouri
|116
|13
|Tank Dell
|WR
|Houston
|117
|6
|Emil Ekiyor
|OG
|Alabama
|118
|9
|Mohamoud Diabate
|LB
|Utah
|119
|14
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|Virginia
|120
|8
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|Michigan
|121
|14
|Braeden Daniels
|OT
|Utah
|122
|10
|Zach Harrison
|DE
|Ohio State
|123
|8
|Aidan O'Connell
|QB
|Purdue
|124
|17
|Jakorian Bennett
|CB
|Maryland
|125
|15
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|Iowa State
|126
|10
|Chase Brown
|RB
|Illinois
|127
|7
|McClendon Curtis
|OG
|Tennessee-Chattanooga
|128
|10
|Daniel Scott
|S
|California
|129
|9
|Davis Allen
|TE
|Clemson
|130
|16
|Bryce Ford-Wheaton
|WR
|West Virginia
|131
|5
|K.J. Henry
|EDGE
|Clemson
|132
|10
|Cameron Young
|DT
|Mississippi State
|133
|10
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|Penn State
|134
|17
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|Michigan State
|135
|11
|Jammie Robinson
|S
|Florida State
|136
|11
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|Texas
|137
|10
|De'Marvion Overshown
|LB
|Texas
|138
|15
|Carter Warren
|OT
|Pittsburgh
|139
|18
|Tre Tomlinson
|CB
|TCU
|140
|19
|Kei'Trel Clark
|CB
|Louisville
|141
|16
|Wayna Morris
|OT
|Oklahoma
|142
|11
|Moro Ojomo
|DT
|Texas
|143
|18
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|Stanford
|144
|12
|Trey Dean
|S
|Florida
|145
|6
|BJ Thompson
|EDGE
|Stephen F. Austin
|146
|11
|Nick Herbig
|LB
|Wisconsin
|147
|8
|Sidy Sow
|OG
|Eastern Michigan
|148
|20
|Cameron Mitchell
|CB
|Northwestern
|149
|21
|Rezjohn Wright
|CB
|Oregon State
|150
|13
|Brandon Hill
|S
|Pittsburgh
|151
|9
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|QB
|UCLA
|152
|12
|Eric Gray
|RB
|Oklahoma
|153
|17
|Jordan McFadden
|OT
|Clemson
|154
|22
|Mekhi Blackmon
|CB
|USC
|155
|18
|John Ojukwu
|OT
|Boise State
|156
|23
|Garrett Williams
|CB
|Syracuse
|157
|7
|Nick Hampton
|EDGE
|Appalachian State
|158
|24
|Terell Smith
|CB
|Minnesota
|159
|10
|Jake Haener
|QB
|Fresno State
|160
|14
|Rashad Torrence
|S
|Florida
|161
|19
|Jalen Cropper-Moreno
|WR
|Fresno State
|162
|12
|SirVocea Dennis
|LB
|Pittsburgh
|163
|8
|YaYa Diaby
|EDGE
|Louisville
|164
|25
|Starling Thomas V
|CB
|UAB
|165
|12
|Kobie Turner
|DT
|Wake Forest
|166
|15
|Ronnie Hickman
|S
|Ohio State
|167
|11
|Payne Durham
|TE
|Purdue
|168
|13
|DeWayne McBride
|RB
|UAB
|169
|19
|Jon Gaines
|OT
|UCLA
|170
|11
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|Stanford
|171
|26
|Riley Moss
|CB
|Iowa
|172
|9
|Viliami Fehoko Jr.
|EDGE
|San Jose State
|173
|20
|Trey Palmer
|WR
|Nebraska
|174
|27
|Myles Brooks
|CB
|Louisiana Tech
|175
|13
|Brodric Martin
|DT
|Western Kentucky
|176
|21
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|Princeton
|177
|28
|Carrington Valentine
|CB
|Kentucky
|178
|10
|Isaiah Land
|EDGE
|Florida A&M
|179
|9
|Andrew Vorhees
|OG
|USC
|180
|11
|DJ Johnson
|EDGE
|Oregon
|181
|14
|Karl Brooks
|DT
|Bowling Green
|182
|13
|Isaiah Moore
|LB
|NC State
|183
|14
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|Kentucky
|184
|15
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|East Carolina
|185
|14
|Anfernee Orji
|LB
|Vanderbilt
|186
|16
|Christopher Smith II
|S
|Georgia
|187
|15
|Keondre Coburn
|DT
|Texas
|188
|17
|Jordan Howden
|S
|Minnesota
|189
|10
|Nick Broeker
|OG
|Ole Miss
|190
|22
|Parker Washington
|WR
|Penn State
|191
|11
|Mike Morris
|DE
|Michigan
|192
|11
|Jarrett Patterson
|OG
|Notre Dame
|193
|18
|Chamarri Conner
|S
|Virginia Tech
|194
|23
|Tyler Scott
|WR
|Cincinnati
|195
|16
|Jerrod Clark
|DT
|Coastal Carolina
|196
|19
|Jay Ward
|S
|LSU
|197
|20
|Asim Richards
|OT
|North Carolina
|198
|12
|Ali Gaye
|EDGE
|LSU
|199
|12
|Will Mallory
|TE
|Miami
|200
|1
|Hunter Luepke
|FB
|North Dakota State
|201
|13
|Dylan Horton
|EDGE
|TCU
|202
|17
|Tyler Lacy
|DT
|Oklahoma State
|203
|12
|Yasir Abdullah
|DE
|Louisville
|204
|24
|Demario Douglas
|WR
|Liberty
|205
|25
|Ronnie Bell
|WR
|Michigan
|206
|18
|Jalen Redmond
|DT
|Oklahoma
|207
|12
|Stetson Bennett
|QB
|Georgia
|208
|13
|Tyrus Wheat
|DE
|Mississippi State
|209
|19
|Dante Stills
|DT
|West Virginia
|210
|29
|Darrell Luter Jr.
|CB
|South Alabama
|211
|26
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|Purdue
|212
|12
|Colby Sorsdal
|OG
|William & Mary
|213
|30
|Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
|CB
|TCU
|214
|14
|Brenton Cox
|EDGE
|Florida
|215
|16
|Evan Hull
|RB
|Northwestern
|216
|13
|Cameron Latu
|TE
|Alabama
|217
|17
|Deuce Vaughn
|RB
|Kansas State
|218
|20
|Desjuan Johnson
|DT
|Toledo
|219
|14
|Thomas Incoom
|DE
|Central Michigan
|220
|15
|Ivan Pace Jr.
|LB
|Cincinnati
|221
|16
|Jalen Graham
|LB
|Purdue
|222
|20
|Daniel Scott
|S
|California
|223
|21
|Gervarrius Owens
|S
|Houston
|224
|27
|Matt Landers
|WR
|Arkansas
|225
|21
|Scott Matlock
|DT
|Boise State
|226
|28
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|Cincinnati
|227
|21
|Jaxson Kirkland
|OT
|Washington
|228
|15
|Habakkuk Baldonado
|EDGE
|Pittsburgh
|229
|31
|Eric Scott Jr.
|CB
|Southern Mississippi
|230
|17
|Cam Jones
|LB
|Indiana
|231
|22
|Joey Fisher
|OT
|Shepherd
|232
|18
|Ventrell Miller
|LB
|Florida
|233
|32
|Anthony Johnson
|CB
|Virginia
|234
|22
|DeMarco Hellams
|S
|Alabama
|235
|18
|Xazavian Valladay
|RB
|Wyoming
|236
|19
|Tiyon Evans
|RB
|Louisville
|237
|16
|Robert Beal Jr
|EDGE
|Georgia
|238
|22
|Nesta Jade Silvera
|DT
|Arizona State
|239
|4
|Alex Forsyth
|C
|Oregon
|240
|20
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|Syracuse
|241
|15
|Tavias Robinson
|DE
|Ole Miss
|242
|5
|Juice Scruggs
|C
|Penn State
|243
|21
|Mo Ibrahim
|RB
|Minnesota
|244
|29
|Rakim Jarrett
|WR
|Maryland
|245
|23
|Anthony Johnson
|S
|Iowa State
|246
|23
|Ryan Hayes
|OT
|Michigan
|247
|14
|Brayden Willis
|TE
|Oklahoma
|248
|30
|Justin Shorter
|WR
|Florida
|249
|31
|Grant DuBose
|WR
|Charlotte
|250
|24
|Jason Taylor II
|S
|Oklahoma State
|251
|24
|Earl Bostick Jr
|OT
|Kansas
|252
|25
|Jake Witt
|OT
|Northern Michigan
|253
|32
|David Durden
|WR
|West Florida
|254
|1
|Jake Moody
|K
|Michigan
|255
|33
|Jadon Haselwood
|WR
|Arkansas
|256
|13
|Spencer Anderson
|OG
|Maryland
|257
|2
|Chad Ryland
|K
|Maryland
|258
|15
|Michael Ezeike
|TE
|UCLA
|259
|34
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|BYU
|260
|22
|Kenny McIntosh
|RB
|Georgia
|261
|23
|Ryan Miller
|RB
|Furman
|262
|19
|Shaka Heyward
|LB
|Duke
|263
|25
|Tyreque Jones
|S
|Boise State
|264
|24
|Deneric Prince
|RB
|Tulsa
|265
|35
|Xavier Gipson
|WR
|Stephen F. Austin
|266
|2
|Derek Parish
|FB
|Houston
|267
|14
|Atonio Mafi
|OG
|UCLA
|268
|5
|Jose Ramirez
|OLB
|Eastern Michigan
|269
|26
|Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
|OT
|Oregon
|270
|13
|Max Duggan
|QB
|TCU
|271
|26
|Kaevon Merriweather
|S
|Iowa
|272
|33
|Tiawan Mullen
|CB
|Indiana
|273
|16
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|Stanford
|274
|23
|Calvin Avery
|DT
|Illinois
|275
|17
|Julian Hill
|TE
|Campbell
|276
|27
|Richard Gouraige
|OT
|Florida
|277
|25
|Travis Dye
|RB
|USC
|278
|14
|Malik Cunningham
|QB
|Louisville
|279
|15
|Jovaughn Gwyn
|OG
|South Carolina
|280
|16
|Henry Bainivalu
|OG
|Washington
|281
|20
|Dee Winters
|LB
|TCU
|282
|24
|Jacob Slade
|DT
|Michigan Sate
|283
|36
|Antoine Green
|WR
|North Carolina
|284
|15
|Tyson Bagent
|QB
|Shepherd
|285
|34
|Kaleb Hayes
|CB
|BYU
|286
|18
|Princeton Fant
|TE
|Tennessee
|287
|16
|MJ Anderson
|DE
|Iowa State
|288
|25
|Cory Durden
|DT
|NC State
|289
|6
|Jake Andrews
|C
|Troy
|290
|17
|Tashawn Manning
|OG
|Kenucky
|291
|21
|Aubrey Miller Jr.
|LB
|Jackson State University
|292
|35
|Nic Jones
|CB
|Ball State
|293
|36
|Keenan Isaac
|CB
|Alabama State
|294
|27
|Quindell Johnson
|S
|Memphis
|295
|37
|Cameron Brown
|CB
|Ohio State
|296
|38
|Jarick Bernard-Converse
|CB
|LSU
|297
|26
|PJ Mustipher
|DT
|Penn State
|298
|22
|Ben VanSumeren
|LB
|Michigan State
|299
|23
|Patrick O'Connell
|LB
|Montana
|300
|16
|Sean Clifford
|QB
|Penn State
|301
|1
|Michael Turk
|P
|Oklahoma