Best quarterbacks available heading into the second round

Here’s a look at the best signal-callers available heading into Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

By Nick Simon
The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft was full of player movement and pick swaps. The coveted QB position remained supreme as Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud went no. 1 and 2 respectively.

The Indianapolis Colts swung for the fences and drafted Anthony Richardson out of Florida. Standing at 6’4”, weighing 244 pounds with a 40.5 vertical leap, Richardson had to impress Jim Irsay and company enough to land him at pick 4.

After a barrage of selections in the top 5, no other quarterbacks were selected in the first round.

The top two quarterbacks left on the board are a couple of SEC standouts in Kentucky’s Will Levis and Hendon Hooker out of Tennessee. Levis was the subject of many candid camera shots as he anxiously awaited for his selection and unfortunately he’ll have to wait until day 2 of the draft. An apparent history of turf toe caused his stock to dip.

Here’s a look at the next tier of QBs heading into Round 2.

2023 NFL Draft best QBs available (round 2)

Pos rank Overall rank Player Name Position School
4 22 Will Levis QB Kentucky
5 43 Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee
6 99 Jaren Hall QB BYU
7 113 Clayton Tune QB Houston
8 123 Aidan O'Connell QB Purdue
9 151 Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB UCLA
10 159 Jake Haener QB Fresno State
11 170 Tanner McKee QB Stanford
12 207 Stetson Bennett QB Georgia
13 270 Max Duggan QB TCU
14 278 Malik Cunningham QB Louisville
15 284 Tyson Bagent QB Shepherd
16 300 Sean Clifford QB Penn State

