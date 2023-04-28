Best running backs available heading into the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is officially in the books with a handful of quarterbacks and defensive prospects off the board early.

Two running backs were selected in Thursday night’s first round in Texas’ Bijan Robinson and Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs, who heard their names called by the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions, respectively. Here’s a look at the next tier of backs heading into Round 2.

The top two tailbacks left on the board are highlighted by Texas A&M’s Devon Achane and UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet, who despite being undersized for their positions, possess top-tier speed and quickness. Achane ran a 4.32 40-yard dash at the combine while Charbonnet’s skillset is most effective when he has the opportunity to run downhill.

As we’ve seen with the first two RB selections in the first round, NFL GMs have not been shy about loading up with talent in the backfield, so expect Achane and Charbonnet to come off the board relatively quickly on day two. Tulane’s Tyjae Spears possesses the size of a change-of-pace back and is coming off a strong season as their RB1, but he’ll need to play with more explosiveness on the regular as it remains to be seen whether he hears his name called on day two, or potentially slips to rounds four or higher.