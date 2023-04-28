 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Best running backs available heading into the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft

Here’s a look at the best available running backs heading into Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

By Pete Hernandez
COLLEGE STATION, TX - NOVEMBER 26: Texas A&amp;M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) looks to cut back to the inside during a rushing play during the football game between the LSU Tigers and Texas A&amp;M Aggies at Kyle Field on November 26, 2022 in College Station, Texas. Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is officially in the books with a handful of quarterbacks and defensive prospects off the board early.

Two running backs were selected in Thursday night’s first round in Texas’ Bijan Robinson and Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs, who heard their names called by the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions, respectively. Here’s a look at the next tier of backs heading into Round 2.

The top two tailbacks left on the board are highlighted by Texas A&M’s Devon Achane and UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet, who despite being undersized for their positions, possess top-tier speed and quickness. Achane ran a 4.32 40-yard dash at the combine while Charbonnet’s skillset is most effective when he has the opportunity to run downhill.

As we’ve seen with the first two RB selections in the first round, NFL GMs have not been shy about loading up with talent in the backfield, so expect Achane and Charbonnet to come off the board relatively quickly on day two. Tulane’s Tyjae Spears possesses the size of a change-of-pace back and is coming off a strong season as their RB1, but he’ll need to play with more explosiveness on the regular as it remains to be seen whether he hears his name called on day two, or potentially slips to rounds four or higher.

2023 NFL Draft Best RBs Available (Round 2)

Pos rank Overall rank Player Name Position School
3 52 Devon Achane RB Texas A&M
4 71 Zach Charbonnet RB UCLA
5 77 Tyjae Spears RB Tulane
6 95 Zach Evans RB Ole Miss
7 107 Israel Abanikanda RB Pittsburgh
8 110 Tank Bigsby RB Auburn
9 112 Kendre Miller RB TCU
10 126 Chase Brown RB Illinois
11 136 Roschon Johnson RB Texas
12 152 Eric Gray RB Oklahoma
13 168 DeWayne McBride RB UAB
14 183 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB Kentucky
15 184 Keaton Mitchell RB East Carolina
16 215 Evan Hull RB Northwestern
17 217 Deuce Vaughn RB Kansas State
18 235 Xazavian Valladay RB Wyoming
19 236 Tiyon Evans RB Louisville
20 240 Sean Tucker RB Syracuse
21 243 Mo Ibrahim RB Minnesota
22 260 Kenny McIntosh RB Georgia
23 261 Ryan Miller RB Furman
24 264 Deneric Prince RB Tulsa
25 277 Travis Dye RB USC

