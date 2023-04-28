Best wide receivers available heading into the second round

Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft is in the books.

After a slow start for skill position players, four consecutive receivers — Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Quentin Johnson, Zay Flowers and Jordan Addison — were selected. But there’s plenty of talent still on the board.

The Tennessee Volunteers’ dynamic duo of Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman top the list of best available receivers along with SMU’s Rashee Rice, Ole Miss’ Jonathan Mingo and North Carolina’s Josh Downs.

Here are the rest of the best available receivers who could be selected on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.