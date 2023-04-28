 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Best wide receivers available heading into the second round

Four wide receivers were selected in Thursday night’s first round. Here’s a look at the next tier of wideouts heading into Day 2.

By DKNation Staff
Tennessee v Georgia Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft is in the books.

After a slow start for skill position players, four consecutive receivers — Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Quentin Johnson, Zay Flowers and Jordan Addison — were selected. But there’s plenty of talent still on the board.

The Tennessee Volunteers’ dynamic duo of Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman top the list of best available receivers along with SMU’s Rashee Rice, Ole Miss’ Jonathan Mingo and North Carolina’s Josh Downs.

Here are the rest of the best available receivers who could be selected on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

2023 NFL Draft best WRs available (round 2)

Pos rank Overall rank Player Name Position School
5 38 Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee
6 42 Cedric Tillman WR Tennessee
7 49 Josh Downs WR North Carolina
8 69 Rashee Rice WR SMU
9 79 Jonathan Mingo WR Ole Miss
10 85 Kayshon Boutte WR LSU
11 90 A.T. Perry WR Wake Forest
12 91 Marvin Mims WR Oklahoma
13 116 Tank Dell WR Houston
14 119 Dontayvion Wicks WR Virginia
15 125 Xavier Hutchinson WR Iowa State
16 130 Bryce Ford-Wheaton WR West Virginia
17 134 Jayden Reed WR Michigan State
18 143 Michael Wilson WR Stanford
19 161 Jalen Cropper-Moreno WR Fresno State
20 173 Trey Palmer WR Nebraska
21 176 Andrei Iosivas WR Princeton
22 190 Parker Washington WR Penn State
23 194 Tyler Scott WR Cincinnati
24 204 Demario Douglas WR Liberty
25 205 Ronnie Bell WR Michigan
26 211 Charlie Jones WR Purdue
27 224 Matt Landers WR Arkansas
28 226 Tre Tucker WR Cincinnati
29 244 Rakim Jarrett WR Maryland
30 248 Justin Shorter WR Florida
31 249 Grant DuBose WR Charlotte
32 253 David Durden WR West Florida
33 255 Jadon Haselwood WR Arkansas
34 259 Puka Nacua WR BYU
35 265 Xavier Gipson WR Stephen F. Austin
36 283 Antoine Green WR North Carolina

