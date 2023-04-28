Best wide receivers available heading into the second round

Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft is in the books.
After a slow start for skill position players, four consecutive receivers — Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Quentin Johnson, Zay Flowers and Jordan Addison — were selected. But there’s plenty of talent still on the board.
The Tennessee Volunteers’ dynamic duo of Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman top the list of best available receivers along with SMU’s Rashee Rice, Ole Miss’ Jonathan Mingo and North Carolina’s Josh Downs.
Here are the rest of the best available receivers who could be selected on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.
2023 NFL Draft best WRs available (round 2)
|Pos rank
|Overall rank
|Player Name
|Position
|School
|Pos rank
|Overall rank
|Player Name
|Position
|School
|5
|38
|Jalin Hyatt
|WR
|Tennessee
|6
|42
|Cedric Tillman
|WR
|Tennessee
|7
|49
|Josh Downs
|WR
|North Carolina
|8
|69
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|SMU
|9
|79
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|Ole Miss
|10
|85
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|LSU
|11
|90
|A.T. Perry
|WR
|Wake Forest
|12
|91
|Marvin Mims
|WR
|Oklahoma
|13
|116
|Tank Dell
|WR
|Houston
|14
|119
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|Virginia
|15
|125
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|Iowa State
|16
|130
|Bryce Ford-Wheaton
|WR
|West Virginia
|17
|134
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|Michigan State
|18
|143
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|Stanford
|19
|161
|Jalen Cropper-Moreno
|WR
|Fresno State
|20
|173
|Trey Palmer
|WR
|Nebraska
|21
|176
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|Princeton
|22
|190
|Parker Washington
|WR
|Penn State
|23
|194
|Tyler Scott
|WR
|Cincinnati
|24
|204
|Demario Douglas
|WR
|Liberty
|25
|205
|Ronnie Bell
|WR
|Michigan
|26
|211
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|Purdue
|27
|224
|Matt Landers
|WR
|Arkansas
|28
|226
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|Cincinnati
|29
|244
|Rakim Jarrett
|WR
|Maryland
|30
|248
|Justin Shorter
|WR
|Florida
|31
|249
|Grant DuBose
|WR
|Charlotte
|32
|253
|David Durden
|WR
|West Florida
|33
|255
|Jadon Haselwood
|WR
|Arkansas
|34
|259
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|BYU
|35
|265
|Xavier Gipson
|WR
|Stephen F. Austin
|36
|283
|Antoine Green
|WR
|North Carolina