Second round mock for 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft kicked off on Thursday from Kansas City, MO, and it opened with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young being selected No. 1 by the Carolina Panthers. The first round brought several surprises and intriguing developments, including Kentucky quarterback Will Levis falling out of the first round entirely.

Day 2 of the draft will begin tonight 7 p.m. ET, with the second and third rounds set to take place. Below, we’ve taken several of the top prospects who have yet to hear their name called and provided a mock draft for the second round.

32. Pittsburgh Steelers — Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

33. Arizona Cardinals — O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

34. Detroit Lions — Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

35. Indianapolis Colts — Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

36. Los Angeles Rams — Brian Branch, S, Alabama

37. Seattle Seahawks — John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

38. Las Vegas Raiders — Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

39. Carolina Panthers — Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

40. New Orleans Saints — Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

41. Tennessee Titans — Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

42. Green Bay Packers — Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

43. New York Jets — Cody Mauch, OT, North Dakota State

44. Atlanta Falcons — Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami

45. Green Bay Packers — Nathaniel “Tank” Dell, WR, Houston

46. New England Patriots — BJ Ojulari, Edge, LSU

47. Washington Commanders — Steve Avila, OG, TCU

48. Detroit Lions — Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee

49. Pittsburgh Steelers — Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M

51. Miami Dolphins — Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

52. Seattle Seahawks — Luke Wypler, C, Ohio State

53. Chicago Bears — Keeanu Benton, DL, Wisconsin

54. Los Angeles Chargers — DJ Turner, CB, Michigan

55. Detroit Lions — Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

56. Jacksonville Jaguars — Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

57. New York Giants — Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State

58. Dallas Cowboys — Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

59. Buffalo Bills — Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah

60. Cincinnati Bengals — Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

61. Chicago Bears — Tuli Tuipulotu, Edge, USC

62. Philadelphia Eagles — Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

63. Kansas City Chiefs — Rashee Rice, WR, SMU