Complete order for Rounds 2 & 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is underway and the first 31 picks are officially a wrap. The first round gets the spotlight, but things get busy in the second and third round. Not every team has a pick in the first round, but by the close of day two, every team will have gotten into the mix and started filling their draft class.

The first round opened with the Panthers expected pick of QB Bryce Young Thursday’s first round recap. Things started to go off-script from there. The Texans drafted QB C.J. Stroud after rumors gained steamed shortly before the draft. Then the Colts shocked a lot of people when they picked QB Anthony Richardson fourth overall.

We ended up with a handful of trades and surprisingly, Will Levis slipped out of the first round. He was rumored at different times as high as No. 1 overall, and at least a top ten pick. Instead, he’s sitting there for a QB-needy team to get at potentially a bargain.

Day 2 of the draft is upon us and we’ll get the second and third rounds. The Pittsburgh Steelers have the first pick of the round, which they acquired in a trade of Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears. The Cardinals and Lions follow them to start the day, with all three of those teams acquiring those picks via trade.

The second day ends with the San Francisco 49ers making three of the final four picks of the third round.

Here’s the full list of picks for Rounds 2 and 3 heading into Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.