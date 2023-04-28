How much time does each team get to make their pick on Day 2 of the NFL Draft?

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is over, and now the football world will set its sights on Day 2, aka rounds two and three of the draft.

Friday night’s second and third round will get started at Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. ET. The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the clock with the 32nd overall pick, which was acquired in the Chase Claypool trade with the Chicago Bears.

Plenty of NFL Draft bets are available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Draft: Time on the clock for Day 2

Round 2: 7 minutes per pick

Round 3: 5 minutes per pick

While the first round of the NFL draft allotted 10 minutes per pick, that gets cut down to seven minutes in the second round and five minutes in the third round and beyond.

That means picks will be coming in fast and furious in Day 2. Let’s have some fun.