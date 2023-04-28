We are on to Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Round 1 was exciting, as the Texans stole the show at the start, grabbing CJ Stroud and then trading up to take Will Anderson. We then had the Colts bypass Will Levis for Anthony Richardson, which was also a bit of a surprise.

The Eagles managed to get two stud defenders in Jalen Carter and Mike Nolan, while the Lions had some head scratching picks. The Seahawks came out of the first round with the best cornerback and wide receiver in the draft.

The biggest question for the start of Day 2 is where Will Levis and Hendon Hooker end up. It should be interesting.

Below, we’ll be giving you the picks as they happen, along with a quick rundown and grade for how we think the team did with their selection.

Rapid reaction pick grades for Round 2

No. 32 Pittsburgh Steelers: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Grade: A

Porter is great value here, as he was projected to go earlier. The Steelers of course are a team he is very familiar with since his dad played there, but this pick is all about ability and Porter has the traits to be a top defensive back in the league.

No. 33 Tennessee Titans: (Trade with Cardinals) Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Grade: A

Levis fell into the start of the second round, which is about where he should go. The Titans need someone to replace Ryan Tannehill and Levis could be that guy. If he’s not, they at least didn’t waste a first round pick on him. Tennessee is a good offense for him, as it fits his style of play.

No. 34 Detroit Lions: Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

Grade: D

LaPorta saw a lot of targets, which helped his numbers, but overall he’s a poor blocker and has trouble when challenged for catches. This feels like a reach, much like all the Lions picks this draft. And they could have had Michael Mayer!

No. 35 Las Vegas Raiders: (Trade with Colts) Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

Grade: A

Mayer is the most well-rounded tight end in the draft and easily could have gone in the first round. The Raiders made a savvy move trading up at what looks like the start of a tight end run.

No. 36 Los Angeles Rams: Steve Avila, G, TCU

Grade: B

Avila is a versatile offensive lineman who can play in multiple spots. The Rams need a lot of help across the board, but offensive line is a big need and Avila will be a useful player for a while.

No. 37 Seattle Seahawks: Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn

Grade: B

Hall is poised to be a plus NFL pass rusher, but will need to work on run and pass defense. He had strong combine and showed how explosive he is in testing, but it can be seen on the field as well.

No. 38 Atlanta Falcons: (Trade with Raiders) Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse

Grade: B

Bergeron will likely move to the guard position in the NFL, but could work out at tackle in time. He is inconsistent in stopping the pass rush on the edge, but could be really good inside. As long as he moves there he should be a strong starter.

No. 39 Carolina Panthers: Jonathon Mingo, WR, Mississippi

Grade: B-

Mingo is a bit polarizing, with scouts and analysts all over the board on his ability. But, he’s a tough receiver who can take hits and make hits. He’s not going to blow anyone away and he likely will be an average receiver in the NFL, but his toughness could push him over the edge.

No. 40 New Orleans Saints: Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame

Grade: A

Foskey was projected in the first by a few analysts, but this is about where most saw him going. He’s got the physical makeup to last in the NFL and be a plus starter with time.

No. 41 Arizona Cardinals: BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU

Grade: B-

The Cardinals will get a strong pass rusher, but someone who will need to show more focus against the run and more pursuit across the field.

No. 42 Green Bay Packers: Luke Musgrave, TE

Grade:

No. 43 New York Jets:

Grade:

No. 44 Atlanta Falcons:

Grade:

No. 45 Green Bay Packers:

Grade:

No. 46 New England Patriots:

Grade:

No. 47 Washington Commanders:

Grade:

No. 48 Detroit Lions:

Grade:

No. 49 Pittsburgh Steelers:

Grade:

No. 50 Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Grade:

No. 51 Miami Dolphins:

Grade:

No. 52 Seattle Seahawks:

Grade:

No. 53 Chicago Bears:

Grade:

No. 54 Los Angeles Chargers:

Grade:

No. 55 Detroit Lions:

Grade:

No. 56 Jacksonville Jaguars:

Grade:

No. 57 New York Giants:

Grade:

No. 58 Dallas Cowboys:

Grade:

No. 59 Buffalo Bills:

Grade:

No. 60 Cincinnati Bengals:

Grade:

No. 61 Chicago Bears:

Grade:

No. 62 Philadelphia Eagles:

Grade:

No. 63 Kansas City Chiefs:

Grade:

No. 64 Chicago Bears:

Grade:

No. 65 Houston Texans:

Grade:

No. 66 Philadelphia Eagles:

Grade:

No. 67 Denver Broncos:

Grade:

No. 68 Denver Broncos:

Grade:

No. 69 Los Angeles Rams:

Grade:

No. 70 Las Vegas Raiders:

Grade:

No. 71 New Orleans Saints:

Grade:

No. 72 Tennessee Titans:

Grade:

No. 73 Houston Texans:

Grade:

No. 74 Cleveland Browns:

Grade:

No. 75 Atlanta Falcons:

Grade:

No. 76 New England Patriots:

Grade:

No. 77 Los Angeles Rams:

Grade:

No. 78 Green Bay Packers:

Grade:

No. 79 Indianapolis Colts:

Grade:

No. 80 Pittsburgh Steelers:

Grade:

No. 81 Arizona Cardinals:

Grade:

No. 82 Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Grade:

No. 83 Seattle Seahawks:

Grade:

No. 84 Miami Dolphins:

Grade:

No. 85 Los Angeles Chargers:

Grade:

No. 86 Baltimore Ravens:

Grade:

No. 87 Minnesota Vikings:

Grade:

No. 88 Jacksonville Jaguars:

Grade:

No. 89 New York Giants:

Grade:

No. 90 Dallas Cowboys:

Grade:

No. 91 Buffalo Bills:

Grade:

No. 92 Cincinnati Bengals:

Grade:

No. 93 Carolina Panthers:

Grade:

No. 94 Arizona Cardinals:

Grade:

No. 95 Kansas City Chiefs:

Grade:

No. 96 Arizona Cardinals:

Grade:

No. 97 Washington Commanders:

Grade:

No. 98 Cleveland Browns:

Grade:

No. 99 San Francisco 49ers:

Grade:

No. 100 Las Vegas Raiders:

Grade:

No. 101 San Francisco 49ers:

Grade:

No. 102 San Francisco 49ers:

Grade: