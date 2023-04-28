Tracking each pick selected in the second and third rounds on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft

Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft is upon us! The first round saw 31 players begin their NFL careers, and we will get the second and third rounds on Friday, April 28. Thursday’s action had some chalk picks, like Bryce Young going first overall to the Carolina Panthers, but then had some head-scratchers, like the Detroit Lions taking Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12. Coverage of Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.

Looking at the second day of draft action, there are a number of teams that are scheduled to be making their first selections of the 2023 Draft. These include the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, and San Francisco 49ers.

Friday opens with the Pittsburgh Steelers holding the first pick of the second round. They are fielding calls for the pick, which is not surprising considering Will Levis slipped out of the first round. The second day closes with the 49ers making three of the final four picks with the start of the comp picks.

Here, we will track all of the second- and third-round selections made on Friday in the 2023 NFL Draft.