Tracking each pick selected in the second and third rounds on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft

Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft is upon us! The first round saw 31 players begin their NFL careers, and we will get the second and third rounds on Friday, April 28. Thursday’s action had some chalk picks, like Bryce Young going first overall to the Carolina Panthers, but then had some head-scratchers, like the Detroit Lions taking Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12. Coverage of Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.
Looking at the second day of draft action, there are a number of teams that are scheduled to be making their first selections of the 2023 Draft. These include the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, and San Francisco 49ers.
Friday opens with the Pittsburgh Steelers holding the first pick of the second round. They are fielding calls for the pick, which is not surprising considering Will Levis slipped out of the first round. The second day closes with the 49ers making three of the final four picks with the start of the comp picks.
Here, we will track all of the second- and third-round selections made on Friday in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Tracking Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft
|Round
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|School
|2
|32
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Joey Porter Jr.
|CB
|Penn State
|2
|33
|Tennessee Titans (via ARI)
|Will Levis
|QB
|Kentucky
|2
|34
|Detroit Lions
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|Iowa
|2
|35
|Las Vegas Raiders (via IND)
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|Notre Dame
|2
|36
|Los Angeles Rams
|Steve Avila
|G
|TCU
|2
|37
|Seattle Seahawks
|Derick Hall
|EDGE
|Auburn
|2
|38
|Atlanta Falcons (via IND)
|Matthew Bergeron
|OT
|Syracuse
|2
|39
|Carolina Panthers
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|Ole Miss
|2
|40
|New Orleans Saints
|Isaiah Foskey
|EDGE
|Notre Dame
|2
|41
|Tennessee Titans
|BJ Ojulari
|EDGE
|LSU
|2
|42
|Green Bay Packers
|Luke Musgrave
|TE
|Oregon State
|2
|43
|New York Jets
|2
|44
|Atlanta Falcons
|2
|45
|Green Bay Packers
|2
|46
|New England Patriots
|2
|47
|Washington Commanders
|2
|48
|Detroit Lions
|2
|49
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|2
|50
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|2
|51
|Miami Dolphins
|2
|52
|Seattle Seahawks
|2
|53
|Chicago Bears
|2
|54
|Los Angeles Chargers
|2
|55
|Detroit Lions
|2
|56
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|2
|57
|New York Giants
|2
|58
|Dallas Cowboys
|2
|59
|Buffalo Bills
|2
|60
|Cincinnati Bengals
|2
|61
|Chicago Bears
|2
|62
|Philadelphia Eagles
|2
|63
|Kansas City Chiefs
|3
|64
|Chicago Bears
|3
|65
|Houston Texans
|3
|66
|Philadelphia Eagles
|3
|67
|Denver Broncos
|3
|68
|Denver Broncos
|3
|69
|Los Angeles Rams
|3
|70
|Las Vegas Raiders
|3
|71
|New Orleans Saints
|3
|72
|Tennessee Titans
|3
|73
|Houston Texans
|3
|74
|Cleveland Browns
|3
|75
|Atlanta Falcons
|3
|76
|New England Patriots
|3
|77
|Los Angeles Rams
|3
|78
|Green Bay Packers
|3
|79
|Indianapolis Colts
|3
|80
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|3
|81
|Arizona Cardinals
|3
|82
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|3
|83
|Seattle Seahawks
|3
|84
|Miami Dolphins
|3
|85
|Los Angeles Chargers
|3
|86
|Baltimore Ravens
|3
|87
|Minnesota Vikings
|3
|88
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|3
|89
|New York Giants
|3
|90
|Dallas Cowboys
|3
|91
|Buffalo Bills
|3
|92
|Cincinnati Bengals
|3
|93
|Carolina Panthers
|3
|94
|Arizona Cardinals
|3
|95
|Kansas City Chiefs
|3
|96
|Arizona Cardinals
|3
|97
|Washington Commanders
|3
|98
|Cleveland Browns
|3
|99
|San Francisco 49ers
|3
|100
|Las Vegas Raiders
|3
|101
|San Francisco 49ers
|3
|102
|San Francisco 49ers