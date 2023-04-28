2023 NFL Draft trade tracker

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone. Including a trade that came in minutes ahead of the draft starting, there were seven total trades. Unlike the blockbuster trades last year that saw wide receivers changing teams, this year, only picks were involved. Here, we will track the trades for the 2023 NFL Draft broken down by round.

Second round

Tennessee Titans trade No. 41, No. 72, 2024 3rd to the Arizona Cardinals for No. 33, No. 81

Las Vegas Raiders trade No. 38, No. 141 to the Indianapolis Colts for No. 35

Atlanta Falcons trade No. 44, No. 110 to the Indianapolis Colts for No. 38

First round

Buffalo Bills trade No. 27, No. 130 to the Jacksonville Jaguars for No. 25

New York Giants trade No. 25, No. 160, No. 240 to Jacksonville Jaguars for No. 24

Pittsburgh Steelers trade No. 17, No. 120 to the New England Patriots for No. 14

Chicago Bears trade No. 9 to Philadelphia Eagles for No. 10, 2024 4th

Arizona Cardinals trade No. 12, No. 34 and No. 168 to Detroit Lions for No. 6, No. 81

Houston Texans trade No. 12, No. 33, 2024 1st and 2024 3rd to the Arizona Cardinals for No. 3, No. 105

Pre Draft