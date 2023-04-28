 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Friday

F1 is back for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku. Qualifying is scheduled for Friday and we run through some key details.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the track during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on April 27, 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan. Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

F1 is back in action this weekend at Baku City Circuit for the 2023 running of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The race is scheduled for Sunday morning, but unlike previous races, qualifying will take place on Friday instead of Saturday.

This weekend will feature qualifying on Friday and a sprint race on Saturday. Historically, Friday qualifying set the starting grid for Saturday’s sprint race and that race set the starting grid for Sunday’s full race. In between qualifying and the sprint race there would be a Saturday early morning practice.

This year, it’s different. Qualifying will run on Friday at 9 a.m. ET and air on ESPNU. The Friday run will set the starting grid for Sunday’s race. On Saturday, the sprint race will happen, but instead of Saturday practice, there will be a “sprint shootout” to determine the starting grid for the sprint race. All that is to say, Saturday’s events will have no bearing on Sunday’s race. Instead, Friday will set up Sunday, and Saturday will operate with effectively an unrelated event schedule.

The Friday qualifying will run the same as traditional Saturday qualifying. There will be three sessions, running 18 minutes, 15 minutes, and 12 minutes, respectively. The five slowest drivers will be eliminated after Q1, five more after Q2, and then the top ten will be set in Q3.

Max Verstappen is installed at -300 to be the fastest qualifier at DraftKings Sportsbook. Sergio Pérez follows at +350 and Fernando Alonso is +1000.

How to watch qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Date: Friday, April 28
Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPNU
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Nyck De Vries 21
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alex Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

